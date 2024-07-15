Advertisement
    Key Reason Why Bitcoin Just Hit $63,000: Details

    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Bitcoin (BTC) rose to intraday highs of $63,293
    Mon, 15/07/2024 - 10:32
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Bitcoin, the first and largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, rose the most in nearly two months, reaching $63,000 following strong bullish momentum over the weekend. Bitcoin is set to mark its fourth consecutive day of gains after an extended rebound from last Friday's lows of $56,538.

    Bitcoin reached a record high of about $74,000 in mid-March, fueled by demand for launched U.S. exchange-traded funds. The coin then fell back amid decreasing inflows and concerns over sales of seized tokens and the bankrupt Mt. Gox exchange.

    Bitcoin subsequently dipped to lows of $53,499 on July 5, levels last seen in February, after a persistent sell-off. After days of consolidation, Bitcoin picked up a rebound and started rising.

    BTC/USD Daily Chart, Courtesy: TradingView

    From a technical perspective, Bitcoin's recent price increase has been aided by a major breakout, with BTC surpassing the key level at the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA).

    This technical breakout boosted bulls further, propelling the price upward. According to crypto analyst Ali Martinez, a decisive breakout past this level was necessary for Bitcoin's sustained bullish momentum.

    In an earlier tweet, Ali predicted that a successful break above the $59,200 resistance level that coincided with the daily SMA 200 could propel BTC to $63,800.

    At the time of writing, BTC was up 4.12% in the last 24 hours to $62,745 after hitting intraday highs of $63,293.

    Crypto market rallies

    Bitcoin's price jump is part of a broader rally on the cryptocurrency market. Other major cryptocurrencies have also seen substantial gains, contributing to bullish sentiment.

    According to CoinGlass data, $125 million worth have been liquidated in the last 24 hours, with a larger chunk of this, $101.43 million, representing bearish bets from traders hoping for crypto prices to go lower.

    Bitcoin accounted for nearly half of this figure, with BTC shorts losing $49.45 million in liquidations.

    According to on-chain analytics firm IntoTheBlock, while Bitcoin has reclaimed the $62,000 support level, resistance remains strong above it; however, enough bullish momentum can prevent selling pressure.

    About the author
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

