Kelexo (KLXO) Presale Continues As Polygon (MATIC) and Avalanche (AVAX) Gain Strength On Market

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Kelexo (KLXO) has announced the launch of their first presale stage, attracting a substantial number of registrants two weeks into its launch. The launch price per token in the presale would be set at $0.022 prior to hitting cryptocurrency exchanges.

Meanwhile, Polygon (MATIC) and Avalanche (AVAX) holders are expecting rallies from these top-tier assets.

Polygon (MATIC) on road to $1?

Polygon (MATIC) is one of the altcoins benefitting from the recent pump. According to data from CoinGecko, Polygon (MATIC) prices are up 2% in the past 24 hours and 14% in the past 2 weeks, as the token traded at $0.827 as at press time. Polygon (MATIC) bulls are helping shore up prices above the $0.80 mark, as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) of Polygon (MATIC) suggests a continuing upward trend towards the next leg up at $0.90. Should Polygon (MATIC) prices break past this critical level, it could hit $1 sooner than later.

Avalanche (AVAX) leading altcoin charge in past week

Avalanche (AVAX), the native token of Ethereum rival Avalanche, was changing hands at $34.85 as of the past 24 hours, correcting by almost 5%. Avalanche (AVAX) was one of the altcoins leading the recovery as the total crypto market cap rose from $1.61 trillion to $1.73 trillion at press time. The 24-hour loss reduced Avalanche’s (AVAX) week-to-date gains from 25% to 14.6%, based on statistics from CoinGecko. One of the main factors for Avalanche’s gains was the release of scalability solution Vryx, which is expected to boost Avalanche’s throughput to 100,000 transactions per second (TPS).

Kelexo (KLXO) presale as alternative investment option

Kelexo (KLXO) is heating up as stage 1 of its presale breaches the 5,000 holder mark two weeks after it launched according to the project's developers.

Polygon (MATIC) and Avalanche are expected to play a major role in the $27 billion DeFi sector.

Kelexo (KLXO) aims to reach the top stage of the DeFi industry with more developments in the future and become one of the leading peer-to-peer lending protocols on the market.