Advertisement
AD

    Kangamoon (KANG) Asset Pre-Sale Might be On-Boarding New Enthusiasts in May as Fantom (FTM) and Solana (SOL) Top Altcoins Gaining Traction Again

    Advertisement
    article image
    Guest Author
    Kangamoon (KANG) multi-level pre-sale campaign welcomes new followers in May
    Wed, 22/05/2024 - 10:30
    Kangamoon (KANG) Asset Pre-Sale Might be On-Boarding New Enthusiasts in May as Fantom (FTM) and Solana (SOL) Top Altcoins Gaining Traction Again
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    Leading crypto aggregators started tracking KangaMoon (KANG). This is major news as the adoption of this rising star continues to rise. In fact, analysts hint that this altcoin, which is now in the Bonus Stage of its presale, may surge more.

    Supporters of KangaMoon (KANG) can take part in pre-sale and buy tokens here.

    Meanwhile, well-known altcoins Fantom (FTM) and Solana (SOL) also see bull runs. 

    HOT Stories
    Ripple CTO Falls Victim to "Sophisticated" Phishing Scam
    Ripple CTO Falls Victim to "Sophisticated" Phishing Scam
    Bitcoin Celebrates Pizza Day. Here's How Legendary Purchase Took Place
    Explosive Ethereum (ETH) Growth, $4,000 Incoming? Shiba Inu (SHIB) Secures Breakthrough, XRP Needs These Two Resistance Levels
    Uniswap Hits Back at SEC, Says It's Ready to Fight in Court

    KangaMoon (KANG) hits interesting milestone

    Recently, KangaMoon (KANG) has been dominating the headlines in the altcoin space. Its ongoing presale has been stellar supported by thousands of KANG holders. It appears that traders have faith and confidence in this new project. 

    Essentially, KangaMoon will enter the Play-to-Earn (P2E) gaming market by launching its own P2E game. You can win KANG tokens in this game by winning matches or tournaments. 

    With KANG, players buy in-game items or upgrade their characters - making it a utility token. But what makes KangaMoon stand out is its SocialFi features. For example, KangaMoon now gives community members with the most activity free KANG. 

    KANG is worth only $0.025  in Q2 of 2024. 

    Fantom (FTM) reveals new Sonic details

    Meanwhile, Fantom (FTM) has also been capturing some attention. Over the past 12 months, CoinMarketCap data shows that this altcoin's price soared over 130%. This price surge is predicted to continue as Fantom recently revealed new details for its high-throughput chain, Sonic (S). 

    In its press release, Fantom announced that once it launches, the S token supply will align with that of FTM, making the transition easy. Due to all this bullish Fantom news and over 28 green technical indicators, experts remain confident. 

    Solana (SOL) accomplishes new milestone

    Solana (SOL) is another altcoin on the upswing. Recently, CoinGecko revealed that on April 6th, Solana achieved a daily average of 1,504 TPS, which is 46 times faster than Ethereum. With this record-breaking number, it is clear that Solana is the fastest among the largest blockchains. 

    The Solana crypto value movement has soared over 780% in the past year alone. Also, SOL is trading above its 100—and 200-day EMAs while having 27 technical indicators in the buy zone. With this bullish Solana news, its value may continue rising. 

    KangaMoon has a low market cap of $25M, which means that it needs much less new funds for its price to go up dramatically. 

    Discover the Exciting Opportunities of the KangaMoon (KANG) Presale Today!

    Website: https://kangamoon.com/

    #KangaMoon
    About the author
    article image
    Guest Author

    A guest author represents the interests of the company he or she is promoting in his or her articles and is not part of U.Today’s editorial staff.
    U.Today is not responsible for articles published by guest authors.
    The opinions expressed in articles by guest authors do not necessarily reflect the views of U.Today.
    The content published by guest authors is not investment advice.

    related image Shiba Inu Whales Scoop up 5.58 Trillion SHIB in Single Day
    2024/05/22 10:38
    Shiba Inu Whales Scoop up 5.58 Trillion SHIB in Single Day
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    related image SHIB Skyrockets 569% in Key Metric With 12.7 Million Shiba Inu Scorched
    2024/05/22 10:38
    SHIB Skyrockets 569% in Key Metric With 12.7 Million Shiba Inu Scorched
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image Ripple CTO Falls Victim to "Sophisticated" Phishing Scam
    2024/05/22 10:38
    Ripple CTO Falls Victim to "Sophisticated" Phishing Scam
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Soulbound: Your All-in-One Hub for Gaming, Streaming, and Creativity
    The leading Fintech and Insurtech conference in the Southeast will take place on June 12-13 at The Dubois Center at UNC Charlotte Center City
    From LA to Riyadh : Outer Edge Web3 Innovation Summit debuts in Saudi Arabia in Partnership with Animoca Brands and KACST
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu Whales Scoop up 5.58 Trillion SHIB in Single Day
    SHIB Skyrockets 569% in Key Metric With 12.7 Million Shiba Inu Scorched
    Ripple CTO Falls Victim to "Sophisticated" Phishing Scam
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD