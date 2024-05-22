Kangamoon (KANG) Asset Pre-Sale Might be On-Boarding New Enthusiasts in May as Fantom (FTM) and Solana (SOL) Top Altcoins Gaining Traction Again

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Leading crypto aggregators started tracking KangaMoon (KANG). This is major news as the adoption of this rising star continues to rise. In fact, analysts hint that this altcoin, which is now in the Bonus Stage of its presale, may surge more.

Supporters of KangaMoon (KANG) can take part in pre-sale and buy tokens here .

Meanwhile, well-known altcoins Fantom (FTM) and Solana (SOL) also see bull runs.

KangaMoon (KANG) hits interesting milestone

Recently, KangaMoon (KANG) has been dominating the headlines in the altcoin space. Its ongoing presale has been stellar supported by thousands of KANG holders. It appears that traders have faith and confidence in this new project.

Essentially, KangaMoon will enter the Play-to-Earn (P2E) gaming market by launching its own P2E game. You can win KANG tokens in this game by winning matches or tournaments.

With KANG, players buy in-game items or upgrade their characters - making it a utility token. But what makes KangaMoon stand out is its SocialFi features. For example, KangaMoon now gives community members with the most activity free KANG.

KANG is worth only $0.025 in Q2 of 2024.

Fantom (FTM) reveals new Sonic details

Meanwhile, Fantom (FTM) has also been capturing some attention. Over the past 12 months, CoinMarketCap data shows that this altcoin's price soared over 130%. This price surge is predicted to continue as Fantom recently revealed new details for its high-throughput chain, Sonic (S).

In its press release, Fantom announced that once it launches, the S token supply will align with that of FTM, making the transition easy. Due to all this bullish Fantom news and over 28 green technical indicators, experts remain confident.

Solana (SOL) accomplishes new milestone

Solana (SOL) is another altcoin on the upswing. Recently, CoinGecko revealed that on April 6th, Solana achieved a daily average of 1,504 TPS, which is 46 times faster than Ethereum. With this record-breaking number, it is clear that Solana is the fastest among the largest blockchains.

The Solana crypto value movement has soared over 780% in the past year alone. Also, SOL is trading above its 100—and 200-day EMAs while having 27 technical indicators in the buy zone. With this bullish Solana news, its value may continue rising.

KangaMoon has a low market cap of $25M, which means that it needs much less new funds for its price to go up dramatically.

Discover the Exciting Opportunities of the KangaMoon (KANG) Presale Today!