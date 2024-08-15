Japanese Financial Giant SBI Spotlights Ripple Strategic Partnership

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a recent tweet, SBI Digital Community, an arm of Japanese Financial giant SBI, spotlights its recent strategic partnership with Ripple. Through this strategic partnership, both companies will work to popularize the XRP Ledger through Bto3.

In the tweet, which was written in Japanese, SBI stated it was planning several initiatives with Ripple: "We are planning various interesting events with Ripple, but here is what we can announce at this time," the tweet translated from Japanese reads.

SBI has also announced a giveaway to celebrate its historic partnership with Ripple, promising NFT rewards for potential buyers on the Polygon blockchain.

To hold XRP Ledger NFTs, users might need a wallet separate from the Polygon chain, such as MetaMask on the Polygon chain or Xaman on XRP Ledger. The SBI digital community promises to provide support within the Bto3 community on how to create both wallets.

SBI touts XRP Ledger potential

Further in its tweet, SBI explains its choice of the XRP Ledger for NFTs, highlighting belief in its potential: "We believe that the XRP Ledger is very hot, even though there were few NFT options available at the time," the translation of its tweet from Japanese reads.

SBI further expresses its belief that the move initiated through the partnership might contribute to an increase in new XRP Ledger users.

In another tweet, SBI Digital Community highlighted its partnership with XRP Ledger NFT marketplace xrpcafe, noting it has entered into a partnership with xrpcafe. It noted that XRP Ledger NFTs issued via Bto3 will be issued using the XRP Cafe Launchpad, given that its UI is easy to understand even for Ethereum users, thus making secondary distribution easier.