Is Shiba Inu's BONE Going to Be Listed on Binance? CEO CZ Speaks on Meme Coin Listing

Wed, 05/03/2023 - 10:58
Tomiwabold Olajide
CZ mentions SHIB among top traded coins on exchange
Shiba Inu governance token BONE saw immense attention from exchanges in the past week as it saw six new exchange listings. Among these are major exchanges like OKX and Huobi Global.

While it appears as though major exchanges are now getting interested in BONE as its popularity soars, the Shiba Inu community wishes the world's biggest crypto exchange, Binance, would list BONE.

In a recent AMA, Binance's CEO, Changpeng (CZ) Zhao, spent an hour on Twitter answering questions from the audience. The Shiba Inu community was wowed after the Binance CEO mentioned SHIB.

CZ had spoken of Binance's support for meme coins, even though he did not personally understand this class of asset. He mentioned that Binance listed SHIB, and it now ranks among the coins on the exchange with the highest trading volumes.

The Binance CEO spoke along these lines while answering users' questions about how popular a meme coin has to be before it is listed on Binance.

Will BONE list on Binance?

CZ answered that he does not comment on specific project listings, but the number one criterion for a coin to be listed is users, although other things might be considered.

He explains, "If a coin has a lot of users trading it, wanting it, playing with it, etc., then we’ll most likely list it. If the coin only lasts for two weeks, then we probably won't. But if it holds, then we probably will. So we view coins from a user perspective."

CZ emphasizes that he remains uninvolved in the Binance listing process, as an independent team is responsible for evaluating the tokens or coins to be listed.

In February of this year, the Shiba Inu community created a petition on Change.org to voice its support for its listing on Binance. It has not been enough to make an impact, as the petition has barely gathered 2,042 signatures.

Currently, BONE's price can be tracked on Binance. However, it is unknown at this time when BONE will eventually be listed on Binance.

