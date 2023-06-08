Is Cardano a Security? ADA's Decentralization Stats Compared to Bitcoin's

Thu, 06/08/2023 - 13:08
article image
Godfrey Benjamin
Cardano community validator has used numbers to debunk SEC's claims that ADA is a security
Is Cardano a Security? ADA's Decentralization Stats Compared to Bitcoin's
Cover image via unsplash.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

The crackdowns on the duo of Coinbase and Binance exchanges by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the indictment of top cryptocurrencies like Cardano (ADA) has drawn different commentaries from across the industry. One of these is whether or not Cardano is a security and key protocol validator. Cardanians have shared key numbers that depict the decentralized status of the ADA and thus invalidate the SEC's stance that the coin is a security.

Cardanians' argument

The Cardanians long-form tweet compares key protocol figures with those of Bitcoin and, per the numbers, Cardano is shown to be more decentralized than BTC. The Cardano protocol has a total of 3,200 pools, with the five largest owning a fraction of the shares in amounts of 8%, 4%, 3% and 2%, respectively.

These low shares imply that it will take hundreds of actors to form a coalition that can lead to a 51% attack on the protocol. On the contrary, Cardanians noted that Bitcoin's largest miners include the Foundry USA pool, which produces around 32% of the blocks, and AntPool, which produces 21%. The other three pools have shares of 18%, 8% and 6%. With these figures, it is possible for just a few of the pool operators to join forces and launch an attack on the Bitcoin network.

Related
Breaking: SEC Alleges Cardano (ADA), Solana (SOL) and Polygon (MATIC) Are Securities

One of the arguments used by the SEC to designate Cardano and other crypto as securities is that they have a central management team that works to ensure others benefit. In its submission, Cardanians said Satoshi Nakamoto handed over the governance of the Bitcoin protocol to Gavin Andersen, who went on to launch the Bitcoin Foundation.

Cardanians pointed out that unlike Input Output Global (IOG), the management process of Bitcoin Foundation is not as transparent.

IOG debunks SEC's claims

Prior to Cardanians and community stakeholders speaking up for Cardano, IOG and Charles Hoskinson have rejected the SEC's claims that ADA is a security. While the SEC has not laid a formal complaint against Cardano directly, support from key entities like stakers and validators will be essential as support for the protocol in the regulatory storms ahead.

#Cardano
article image
About the author
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

related image XRP Holders' Lawyer Wants to Represent Coinbase and Binance Customers: Details
06/09/2023 - 07:45
XRP Holders' Lawyer Wants to Represent Coinbase and Binance Customers: Details
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Bitcoin Price Expected to Hit $50K in Slow Steady Increase: Analyst
06/09/2023 - 06:01
Bitcoin Price Expected to Hit $50K in Slow Steady Increase: Analyst
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Former SEC Chair Behind Ripple Lawsuit Blames Cryptocurrency Exchanges, Not Blockchain
06/08/2023 - 20:25
Former SEC Chair Behind Ripple Lawsuit Blames Cryptocurrency Exchanges, Not Blockchain
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya