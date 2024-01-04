InQubeta (QUBE) Pre-Sale Might be in Spotlight for Newbies in January, 2024 while Polygon (MATIC) and Cardano (ADA) Top Altcoins Recover Fast

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Polygon (MATIC) has been on a tear lately, thanks to a massive shift in its ecosystem. The token recently rallied by 22%, ranking as one of the top performers in the market. With this surge, Polygon is making a run for new yearly highs and has been showing potential to push toward $2 based on the many successes of the platform.

Meanwhile, Cardano (ADA) and InQubeta (QUBE) have been experiencing heavy demand from investors. Since bullish momentum entered the market, ADA has surged by over 180%, while QUBE has entered another phase of pre-sale. Because of these performances, both DeFi companies enjoy high whale activity, which experts claim will further boost their growth.

InQubeta's (QUBE) potential welcomes investors

InQubeta is a DeFi platform allowing users to invest in some of the best crypto investment opportunities in the AI sector. It acts as a bridge between interested investors and AI startups seeking funds to develop their companies. These startups mint investment opportunities into NFTs, and InQubeta lists them for QUBE holders to buy. As the value of these AI technologies grows, investors will see their holdings skyrocket, making InQubeta's NFT collection the best NFTs to invest in.

One of the highly anticipated features of InQubeta is its staking mechanism, which dishes out rewards from a 5% tax pool to QUBE stakers. This feature ensures active participation in the platform while offering users residual income when it launches. In addition to its governance abilities, QUBE is also a deflationary token, which increases its upside potential.

Like many top DeFi companies, InQubeta has been stellar throughout its ongoing presale. It has surged from $0.007 to $0.01925.

Cardano's (ADA) push to previous highs signals whale activity

After successfully maintaining its position as the 8th largest token on the market, Cardano has delivered a healthy price run of over 200% for the year. This rally results from the market-wide bullish sentiment that filled the market late last year and the whale activity on the platform.

Reports have shown that whale transactions on the Cardano blockchain have skyrocketed since early 2023. At the same time, ADA accumulation by crypto whales and sharks has shot up since the death of FTX in 2022. All these positive developments triggered a stellar 180% rally during the last quarter of 2023, pushing ADA above its 18-month high.

Polygon's (MATIC) 22% surge signals incoming bullish run

Polygon has been moving with the tide of the market rally since October last year. A remarkable bump in trading activity triggered MATIC's surge from its lows in September 2023. According to bullish MATIC holders, pushing Polygon's value above the $2 mark is their main aim right now. Polygon has achieved extensive partnerships and innovative developments in its ecosystem. The efforts of Polygon Labs and Polygon Foundation have set up constant upgrades that recently pushed MATIC to hit a 22% surge. Investors are optimistic that continued growth will impact its future price.

Recent market performance confirms projections that the market is set to deliver a tremendous run at the beginning of 2024.

QUBE's impressive rally during the early stages of the platform's growth and its offerings of the best NFTs to invest in showcase InQubeta's potential to deliver on promised gains.

