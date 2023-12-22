InQubeta (QUBE) Pre-Sale Might be Gaining Attention in December, 2023 while Shiba Inu (SHIB) Top Meme Coin Surging

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

With the amount of variety in today’s cryptocurrency market, investors are faced with tough decisions when it comes to choosing the next cryptocurrency to buy.

Some tokens such as InQuebta posting attractive gains and building hardcore followings behind them, many digital asset enthusiasts are tempted to place their hard earned money into these projects. However, despite the collective hype, it is important for people to do their own research before choosing which asset to invest in.

Shiba Inu (SHIB)'s Bull Market in Peril?

Recently, the popular crypto coin Shiba Inu has been on a bullish trend after it posted a relatively impressive 55% gain in a short span of 90 days. Many retail investors are taking this as a sign that Shib’s performance will continue to improve as the bull market strengthens. With that being said though, popular analyst Ali Martinez sounded an alarm on the potential pitfalls that could delay Shiba Inu’s momentum going into 2024.

Currently Shib is facing a large resistance zone that may threaten veteran holders. After crunching new data from IntoTheBlock, Martinez highlighted the reality of the staggering 422 trillion SHIB tokens in an almost as impressive 90,000 addresses that acquired the asset at an initial price of $0.000016.

InQubeta (QUBE) Gains Popularity in Twitter

InQubeta is pushing for a brand new and fresh era in the crypto landscape, redefining the concept of AI platforms for the better.

QUBE is a deflationary ERC20 token that embodies a never before seen investment opportunity. In terms of details, a 2% tax on all buy and sell transactions are sent to a burn wallet, enhancing the token's value over time. There’s also a 5% sell tax that contributes to a dedicated reward pool, enabling investors to reap rewards through token staking. Overall, it’s an ecosystem that was meticulously and carefully designed for growth, providing supporters with a tangible stake in the triumph of AI technology startups.

AI technology is a domain that’s booming with potential, driven by startups pioneering advancements in machine learning and robotics. By allowing fractional investment in AI startups using QUBE tokens, it levels the playing field for investors and startups in the market.

Altcoin investing provides holders with opportunities to capture exponential gains that can’t really be found in Bitcoin due to its size, and although projects such as BNB and Solana may be seeing the end of their rise, InQubeta is poised to set the stage for a potentially monstrous run as the bulls come out to play this cycle.