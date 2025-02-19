Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Hong Kong Plans to Further Embrace Crypto

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Wed, 19/02/2025 - 8:40
    Advertisement
    Hong Kong Plans to Further Embrace Crypto
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    According to a Wednesday report by Reuters, Hong Kong is on track to greenlight new cryptocurrency products. 

    Advertisement

    Crypto derivatives as well as margin lending might become available in Asia's leading financial hub. 

    The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC), Hong Kong's financial regulator, is on track to introduce its cryptocurrency roadmap this week. 

    HOT Stories
    CZ Receives More BNB Than He Initially Donated
    Solana (SOL): Worst Drop in 3 Years, US Dollar to Decimate Bitcoin (BTC)? Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surprise Recovery Possible
    Coinbase Premium Drops as Bitcoin Price Plunges to $93K
    Ripple Executive Names Main Source of 'Waste' at SEC

    Last year, Hong Kong, which boasts a GDP of $382.1 billion, approved Bitcoin and Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETFs). However, the performance of these products has been rather underwhelming so far. 

    Advertisement

    Related
    Hong Kong to Regulate Crypto and Fiat Currency Exchanges With New Licensing Policy
    Thu, 02/08/2024 - 12:56
    Hong Kong to Regulate Crypto and Fiat Currency Exchanges With New Licensing Policy
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt

    Earlier this February, a government agency confirmed that applicants could start using crypto to prove their net worth when applying for the territory's wealth migration visa.

    The SFC also recently moved to strengthen its regulatory regimes with new hires.

    Related articles

    News
    Feb 19, 2025 - 9:54
    SHIB Burn Rate Prints Massive 588% Rise, Price Mirrors This Surge, But There's Catch
    News
    ByYuri Molchan
    News
    Feb 19, 2025 - 9:52
    Litecoin (LTC) Outperforms Top 20 Cryptos With 10% Rally
    News
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Centralhash Highlights Profitable Opportunities in Bitcoin Cloud Mining
    Key Factors for KAS Miners to Consider in 2025
    Supermoon and Peanut Trade to Host Leading Founders & Investors during ETH Denver 2025
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    SHIB Burn Rate Prints Massive 588% Rise, Price Mirrors This Surge, But There's Catch
    Litecoin (LTC) Outperforms Top 20 Cryptos With 10% Rally
    20,000,000 XRP Withdrawn From Top US Exchange into Unknown
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD