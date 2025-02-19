Hong Kong Plans to Further Embrace Crypto

According to a Wednesday report by Reuters, Hong Kong is on track to greenlight new cryptocurrency products.

Crypto derivatives as well as margin lending might become available in Asia's leading financial hub.

The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC), Hong Kong's financial regulator, is on track to introduce its cryptocurrency roadmap this week.

Last year, Hong Kong, which boasts a GDP of $382.1 billion, approved Bitcoin and Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETFs). However, the performance of these products has been rather underwhelming so far.

Earlier this February, a government agency confirmed that applicants could start using crypto to prove their net worth when applying for the territory's wealth migration visa.

The SFC also recently moved to strengthen its regulatory regimes with new hires.