Original U.Today article

Here's How Solana's (SOL) Breakout Can Bring It to Recovery: Crypto Market Review, Jan. 17

Tue, 01/17/2023 - 23:50
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Market’s unexpected recovery is bringing some pleasant surprises to the table
Here's How Solana's (SOL) Breakout Can Bring It to Recovery: Crypto Market Review, Jan. 17
Cover image via unsplash.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

The market recovery that began a few days ago is starting to show the first signs of weakness as the majority of assets have hit a short-term stalemate. However, the enormous volume spike and the return of liquidity on the market could be a sign of an upcoming long-term reversal, especially needed for assets like Solana, Dogecoin and Ethereum.

Solana's last resort

Since the implosion of FTX, 3AC, Luna and other notoriously problematic projects, Solana has been the punching bag for liquidators, as it has been widely used as a risk exposure tool by companies managing cryptocurrencies.

Though Solana actually had an explosive performance back in 2021, its movement in 2022 can hardly be considered acceptable. Since January 2022, SOL has lost over 86% of its value, causing liquidations among many retail and institutional investors

SOL Chart
Source: TradingView

After the liquidation of SOL from Alameda and FTX, the price of what used to be an Ethereum killer reached extreme values, making it unprofitable for almost 90% of investors. However, there is still some hope.

The unexpected recovery of the cryptocurrency market brought hope back to the minds of Solana investors, who have been dealing with months of suppressed performance of SOL on the market. The massive 120% recovery could become a foundation for the further growth of Solana, especially while the NFT market is showing some impressive results in the background.

DOGE is being accumulated

According to a number of on-chain and market indicators, the market-leading meme coin has been heavily accumulated by whales during this market run. Even though most analysts believe that the current rally on the market is mostly manipulated, some whales are only following the price performance of assets rather than the reasons behind it.

The number of large transactions on the Dogecoin network is currently showing an 11% increase in the last 24 hours. At the same time, the amount of DOGE held on the addresses of investors is currently on the rise. Two metrics are most likely correlated to each other and show that investors are actively buying Dogecoin during the price increase and not really worrying about the potential premium they pay now.

Ethereum's burn recovery

The burning mechanism of Ethereum back in December and the beginning of January has had some serious issues, including the inability to cover the existing issuance on the network due to the lack of activity on the blockchain. 

According to the service ultrasound.money, the Ethereum network has been gradually recovering, with most of its network activity returning to pre-holiday levels. The issuance offset at press time is at 1.37x, while the annual amount of burned tokens reaches 855,000.

The price has reacted to this information accordingly, reaching a two-month high and attempting to break the important resistance level at $1,600. Unfortunately, it is not yet clear whether the normal burning reaction will be enough to make Ethereum perform more efficiently on the market, but with the support of the burning mechanism and lockage period, we should see the reduction of the existing selling pressure on the market.

#Solana News #Ethereum #Dogecoin
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Aave's Stablecoin: What You Need to Know About It
01/18/2023 - 00:00
Aave's Stablecoin: What You Need to Know About It
Sabrina Martins VieiraSabrina Martins Vieira
related image NFL Superstar Rob Gronkowski Caught Up In Ongoing Crypto Lawsuit
01/17/2023 - 20:28
NFL Superstar Rob Gronkowski Caught Up In Ongoing Crypto Lawsuit
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Major Tezos (XTZ) Upgrade Proposal Unveiled by Nomadic Labs
01/17/2023 - 18:55
Major Tezos (XTZ) Upgrade Proposal Unveiled by Nomadic Labs
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
m class="card__subscribe-form" method="post" action="#" id="subscribe">

Popular

Aave's Stablecoin: What You Need to Know About It
Aave's Stablecoin: What You Need to Know About It
Here's How Solana's (SOL) Breakout Can Bring It to Recovery: Crypto Market Review, Jan. 17
Here's How Solana's (SOL) Breakout Can Bring It to Recovery: Crypto Market Review, Jan. 17
NFL Superstar Rob Gronkowski Caught Up In Ongoing Crypto Lawsuit
NFL Superstar Rob Gronkowski Caught Up In Ongoing Crypto Lawsuit
Major Tezos (XTZ) Upgrade Proposal Unveiled by Nomadic Labs
Major Tezos (XTZ) Upgrade Proposal Unveiled by Nomadic Labs
BONE Price Jumps 16% Since Weekend, New Listing Announced
BONE Price Jumps 16% Since Weekend, New Listing Announced
Yves Saint Laurent Plans to Jump on NFT Train
Yves Saint Laurent Plans to Jump on NFT Train
Self-Proclaimed Satoshi Craig Wright Sees No Bitcoin (BTC) Narrative Outside Pyramid and Ponzi Scheme
Self-Proclaimed Satoshi Craig Wright Sees No Bitcoin (BTC) Narrative Outside Pyramid and Ponzi Scheme
Shiba Eternity Game Devs Now Accept Ideas from Users: Details
Shiba Eternity Game Devs Now Accept Ideas from Users: Details
Bitcoin Price May Receive Needed Trigger If This Analyst's Observation Comes True
Bitcoin Price May Receive Needed Trigger If This Analyst's Observation Comes True
Cardano's Hyped AI Token Soars 337% and Achieves Binance Futures Listing
Cardano's Hyped AI Token Soars 337% and Achieves Binance Futures Listing
Show all