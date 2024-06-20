Advertisement
AD

    Here's How Much BTC Michael Saylor's MicroStrategy Now Holds After Recent Buy

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    MicroStrategy recently bolstered its cryptocurrency reserves, increasing its BTC stash
    Thu, 20/06/2024 - 15:48
    Here's How Much BTC Michael Saylor's MicroStrategy Now Holds After Recent Buy
    Cover image via youtu.be

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Michael Saylor, the cofounder and chairman of MicroStrategy, has taken to X (formerly Twitter) to share an exciting update about the company's growing Bitcoin stash.

    Advertisement

    Saylor revealed that MicroStrategy has bolstered its cryptocurrency reserves by acquiring an additional 11,931 BTC, amounting to over $786 million. This was financed through the proceeds from convertible notes and excess cash, purchasing the BTC coins at an average price of approximately $65,883 per BTC.

    The said 11,931 Bitcoin were acquired between April 27 and June 19, according to a filing on Thursday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Notably, this is MicroStrategy’s third largest acquisition of Bitcoin following its $821 million purchase of 12,000 tokens on March 11.

    This substantial acquisition adds to MicroStrategy's already significant Bitcoin holdings. As of June 20, 2024, the company now holds a total of 226,331 BTC, acquired for over $8.33 billion at an average price of $36,798 per Bitcoin.

    Related
    Fri, 06/14/2024 - 13:28
    Michael Saylor's Epic Bitcoin Prediction: $8 Million Target Decoded
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    MicroStrategy's decision to expand its Bitcoin stash coincides with a period of lackluster price movements for the crypto market. Bitcoin has slightly eased after an impressive rally that took it to all-time highs of above $73,000 in mid-March. At the time of writing, BTC was down 0.18% in the last 24 hours to $64,859, extending its sell-off for this week.

    MicroStrategy's aggressive investment strategy has positioned it as a leading corporate holder of Bitcoin, reflecting a strong belief in the cryptocurrency's value proposition.

    Saylor started buying Bitcoin in 2020 as an inflation hedge and cash alternative. The biggest cryptocurrency has increased by nearly 600% since Saylor began purchasing it. Furthermore, the decision to buy Bitcoin has boosted MicroStrategy's stock price, which has risen by more than 1,000% since Saylor's decision.

    #Bitcoin #Michael Saylor #MicroStrategy News #Cryptocurrency influencer
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    Advertisement
    related image Max Keiser Issues Warning to Argentina's President Against Ethereum
    Jun 20, 2024 - 15:42
    Max Keiser Issues Warning to Argentina's President Against Ethereum
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image XRP Price Prediction for June 20
    Jun 20, 2024 - 15:42
    XRP Price Prediction for June 20
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    related image Elon Musk Confirms Son 'Lil X' Still Hodls Dogecoin, DOGE Community Reacts
    Jun 20, 2024 - 15:42
    Elon Musk Confirms Son 'Lil X' Still Hodls Dogecoin, DOGE Community Reacts
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    EasyA’s Web3 Developer Community Surpasses One Million and Launches Polkadot Education
    SphereX Announces Testnet Launch to Revolutionize Decentralized Trading
    SOL Meme and PolitiFi Colossus, Solciety Raises $300k in Under 48 Hours
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Here's How Much BTC Michael Saylor's MicroStrategy Now Holds After Recent Buy
    Max Keiser Issues Warning to Argentina's President Against Ethereum
    XRP Price Prediction for June 20
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD