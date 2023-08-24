Here Are Four Crypto Assets That Whales Are Actively Buying Right Now

Altcoins might aim upward in foreseeable future as whales are actively grabbing various digital assets

In recent whale activity, approximately 5 million USDT were spent to acquire Ethereum, Lido, Uniswap and Aave. Specifically, the whale purchased 557 ETH at $1,676, 593,139 LDO at $1.69; 413,727 UNI at $4.83 and 17,203 AAVE at $58. This significant investment by a single entity could be a precursor to bullish moves on the crypto market.

The current price of Ethereum stands at $1,667.44. The whale's purchase at $1,676 indicates a close alignment with the current market price, suggesting that the asset is fairly valued at the moment.

Lido is currently priced at $1.69, exactly the same price at which the whale made the purchase. This could indicate that the market agrees with the whale's valuation of LDO.

Uniswap is trading at $4.75, slightly below the whale's purchase price of $4.83. This minor discrepancy could be an opportunity for retail investors to enter at a slightly better price point.

Whale activity often serves as an indicator of future market movements. The recent purchases could potentially lead to bullish trends for these assets. Whales usually have access to extensive market research and insights, which is why their investment moves are closely watched by retail investors.

The fact that a whale is diversifying its portfolio by investing in different kinds of assets — ranging from a leading smart contract platform like Ethereum to DeFi tokens like LDO and UNI — could signify broader bullish sentiment on the crypto market.

Moreover, the whale's investment in these assets could serve as a catalyst for further upward movement, especially if other large investors follow suit. It is worth noting that such significant investments often create a ripple effect, attracting smaller investors and thereby increasing trading volumes, which could further fuel a bullish market.