Half Million in Shiba Inu (SHIB) Push This Whale's Portfolio to Lucky Number

Gamza Khanzadaev
Secret SHIB whale suddenly lands half million dollars in Shiba Inu tokens to grow portfolio to lucky number
Tue, 10/17/2023 - 13:25
In the ever-volatile world of crypto, the past 24 hours have delivered yet another roller coaster ride for enthusiasts and investors. The mainstay of the digital market, Bitcoin (BTC), experienced an unexpected 13% surge, setting the stage for an adrenaline-filled day in the crypto sphere. 

This surge rippled across the market, sending ripples of excitement and anticipation and, as usual, the crypto whales emerged to take center stage.

The popular Shiba Inu token, SHIB, which has plenty of large holders of its own, was not left out. One of them in particular unexpectedly transferred to their wallet SHIB tokens an amount equivalent to half a million dollars. As usually happens, the transfer came from another unknown wallet.

""
Source: Etherscan

What attracted attention was not the scale of this transfer, which is clear enough, but the fact that this address now contains Shiba Inu tokens for a total amount equivalent to $777,000 at the current price of SHIB. It is a sum that might seem serendipitous, echoing the luck of the number 7.

By the way, to hit the "SHIB jackpot" yourself, you will only need to accumulate 109.9 billion Shiba Inu tokens.

The reverberations of this crypto market shake-up are anticipated to echo in the days to come, manifesting in massive SHIB transfers and other cryptocurrencies flowing between exchanges, veiled wallets and everything in between. Well, let's stay tuned then.

Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

