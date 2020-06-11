Tweet-based article

Hackers Transfer $4,080,410 in Bitcoin from Funds Stolen from Bitfinex in 2016

Whale Alert has detected twenty small BTC transactions totalling around $4 million. The blockchain analytics bot marked them as funds moved from the 2016 Bitfinex hack

According to data from Whale Alert, over the past six hours, hackers have performed twenty transactions, each bearing slightly under 30 BTC marked as funds stolen from Bitfinex by hackers four years ago.

Hackers move 415.6 BTC after stealing almost 20x more from Bitfinex

Top trading platform Bitfinex suffered a major hacker attack in early June 2016 and the exchange lost $72 mln to the IT criminals.

Since then, they have not made any noise until this year when the hackers began moving more of the stolen funds. Earlier, U.Today reported on some smaller amounts of BTC transferred by the culprits.

However, today, Whale Alert spread the word about a wiring of approximately $4 mln worth of Bitcoin from the stolen crypto. The hackers split the money into twenty separate transactions.

Earlier, this year they transferred some much smaller amounts - $800,000 and $255,863 worth of Bitcoin.

Can crypto whale make the same mistake twice?

On June 10, the story of a crypto whale moving around $150 in ETH for a $2.5 mln fee made headlines.

Many interpreted it as a mistake or a system glitch. However, a few hours later another tiny amount of ETH was sent for almost the same fee of $2.6 mln.

Some on Crypto Twitter alleged it could have been a whale laundering money.

