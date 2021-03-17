ENG
Grayscale Now Offers Five New Crypto Trusts, Including LINK and FIL

News
Wed, 03/17/2021 - 13:36
article image
Yuri Molchan
The largest crypto fund Grayscale now offers its customers to use new trusts with five different cryptocurrencies
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Grayscale CEO Michael Sonnenshein and crypto magnate Barry Silbert have shared a Bloomberg article about Grayscale offering investors five new crypto trusts.

Grayscale launches five new crypto trusts

Grayscale Investments has announced that it has launched five new cryptocurrency trusts based on Chainlink (LINK), Filecoin (FIL), Livepeer (LPT), Basic Attention Token (BAT) and Decentraland (MANA) coins.

Image via Twitter

There will be specific trusts for each coin. These are the first new trusts launched by the company since 2019.

To select these coins as investment assets, Grayscale has studied investor demand and how reliable and promising the underlying blockchains are.

Now, Grayscale offers a total of 13 crypto trusts to its customers with Bitcoin Trust (holding $34 billion in crypto) being the largest and most popular.

As of March 16, Grayscale holds an aggregate of $42.9 billion crypto AUM.

Among the current crypto trusts offered by Grayscale are those based on Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, etc.

