Grayscale Expands Its Altcoin Market Presence With 1INCH, BNT, MATIC, SOL and Others

Not all of the altcoins will form separate investment products

Leading cryptocurrency asset manager Grayscale Investments made an announcement about expanding its own product family with a number of big- and medium-sized alternative coins.

The list of newcomers in Grayscale's product line includes 1 inch (1 INCH), Bancor (BNT), Curve( CRV), Internet Computer (ICP), Kava (KAVA), Kyber Network (KNC), Loopring (LRC), NEAR (NEAR), Polygon (MATIC), Ren (REN), Solana (SOL), Universal Market Access (UMA), and 0x (ZRX).

In its official announcement, Grayscale notes that not all of the above-mentioned digital assets will form separate investment products. Apparently, some of the low-volume altcoins will simply expand existing portfolios.

The investment company also recalls that creating an investment product is a complex and multifaceted process that requires careful market analysis and internal control, as well as providing reliable custody mechanisms and regulatory support: