Grayscale Expands Its Altcoin Market Presence With 1INCH, BNT, MATIC, SOL and Others

Fri, 06/18/2021 - 12:29
Antony Koroid
Not all of the altcoins will form separate investment products
Leading cryptocurrency asset manager Grayscale Investments made an announcement about expanding its own product family with a number of big- and medium-sized alternative coins.

The list of newcomers in Grayscale's product line includes 1 inch (1 INCH), Bancor (BNT), Curve( CRV), Internet Computer (ICP), Kava (KAVA), Kyber Network (KNC), Loopring (LRC), NEAR (NEAR), Polygon (MATIC), Ren (REN), Solana (SOL), Universal Market Access (UMA), and 0x (ZRX).

In its official announcement, Grayscale notes that not all of the above-mentioned digital assets will form separate investment products. Apparently, some of the low-volume altcoins will simply expand existing portfolios.

The investment company also recalls that creating an investment product is a complex and multifaceted process that requires careful market analysis and internal control, as well as providing reliable custody mechanisms and regulatory support:

We will continue to update this list as we review additional assets. As the digital asset ecosystem expands, we invite our investors, partners, and the community to keep an eye out for periodic updates on the assets we explore in Grayscale,' the company said in its statement.

Antony Koroid

The journalist with 10 years of experience in print and digital media. Last 2 years deeply immersed into the cryptocurrency & blockchain technology area.

