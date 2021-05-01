Grayscale Acquires Close to 1 Billion in Crypto In Single Day

According to the Twitter account of Grayscale Investments firm that offers its customers exposure to multiple cryptocurrencies, it has added an equivalent of $0.8 billion in crypto in merely twenty-four hours.
As of Friday, April 30, the company holds $46.7 billion in crypto AUM.
The rise in the amount of Bitcoin and other digital currencies in Grayscale’s management is likely down to the rise of the BTC price from the $54,900 area to the $57,146 high that happened within April 29 and April 30.
Besides, according to Bybt blockchain service, Grayscale has been acquiring large amounts of altcoins this week – XLM, MANA, LPT, FIL and LINK.
The largest amount bought is that of XLM – 259,003 over the past week.