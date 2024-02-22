Advertisement
AD

Gold out, Bitcoin in: Investor Predicts Shift in Hedging Strategy

Advertisement
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Investors are increasingly favoring Bitcoin over gold as hedge in their portfolios
Thu, 22/02/2024 - 15:45
Gold out, Bitcoin in: Investor Predicts Shift in Hedging Strategy
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents
Advertisement

A significant change in the investment world is underway, according to Fred Krueger, an influential figure in the cryptocurrency space. 

Krueger boldly asserts that Bitcoin is poised to become a staple in the traditional 60/40 investment portfolio, challenging the longstanding dominance of gold as the preferred hedge against inflation. 

He argues that Bitcoin, with its exceptional performance history over the past 15 years, offers a compelling growth story that is not correlated with the S&P 500, making it an attractive addition to investors seeking diversification and growth.

New era for investors?  

Krueger's perspective is not isolated. Eric Balchunas, a senior ETF analyst, concurs, viewing Bitcoin ETFs as the "portfolio's hot sauce" — a dynamic complement to the stable yet slow-compounding 60/40 core investment strategy. 

Related
Massive Ethereum Whale Makes Surprising Move After ETH Hit $3,000

The rapid adoption of Bitcoin ETFs shows a growing preference for digital assets over traditional ones. 

With the 10 leading Bitcoin ETFs, including GBTC, witnessing their net cumulative flows double to over $3 billion in just three days, the momentum behind Bitcoin is palpable. 

This surge starkly contrasts with the pace at which gold ETFs reached similar milestones.

As reported by U.Today, Adam Back, CEO of Blockstream, further amplifies this sentiment by suggesting that Bitcoin could reach an astronomical $700,000 if it captures gold's market cap, a scenario that would mark a historic redistribution of investment capital from gold to Bitcoin.

Balancing views

Despite the enthusiasm for Bitcoin, some experts advocate for a balanced view. Charlie Morris, a seasoned analyst, reminds us that gold has continuously reinvented itself over millennia, serving as a resilient monetary instrument. 

He argues that gold and Bitcoin serve different roles in an investment portfolio, with gold acting as a "risk-off" asset and Bitcoin as a "risk-on" component.

#Bitcoin News #Gold Price
About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Polkadot (DOT) Secures Spot on Coinbase Futures, Alongside XRP and DOGE
2024/02/22 15:47
Polkadot (DOT) Secures Spot on Coinbase Futures, Alongside XRP and DOGE
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image When New BTC ATH? Michael Saylor Triggers Crypto Community's Enthusiasm on This
2024/02/22 15:47
When New BTC ATH? Michael Saylor Triggers Crypto Community's Enthusiasm on This
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image BTC and ETH Price Prediction for February 22
2024/02/22 15:47
BTC and ETH Price Prediction for February 22
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Testnet Launch for dWallet Network - Composable Modular Signature Network
ETH Denver Top Builders Base by Supermoon, Cointelegraph, NDC, Horizen, & Conflux
Citrea, Bitcoin’s First ZK Rollup, Announces $2.7M Seed Funding
Chromia’s Flagship Game ‘My Neighbor Alice’ Unveils 2024 Roadmap
First-Ever ICO on Bitcoin Blockchain: $3.1M Raised in Under 6 Days
CoinList to Host the MASA Token Public Sale as it Unleashes the World’s Personal Data Network
Sui Reveals Initial Wave of Speakers, Famed Venue for First Annual Basecamp Event
Vitalik Buterin Comes to Taiwan as Keynote Speaker at ETHTaipei 2024
Elevating Europe’s Crypto Hub: Next Block Expo Returns to Poland
Bridging the Data Trust Gap: 2024 RegTech Confab Set to Unlock Africa’s Economic Potential
ApeX Protocol Partners with Alertatron to Enhance Automated Trading Capabilities
TeachMeCode Institute Announces Grand Opening of Cutting-Edge Dubai School
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Gold out, Bitcoin in: Investor Predicts Shift in Hedging Strategy
Polkadot (DOT) Secures Spot on Coinbase Futures, Alongside XRP and DOGE
When New BTC ATH? Michael Saylor Triggers Crypto Community's Enthusiasm on This
Show all