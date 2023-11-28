XRP and Dogecoin (DOGE) Holders Benefit from Coin98's Latest Integration

Coin98, a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform, made significant strides today with two key announcements, shaping a more inclusive landscape for cryptocurrency users.
The focal point is the integration of XRP Ledger and Dogecoin into the latest versions of Coin98 Super Wallet and Coin98 Extension, bringing tangible benefits to holders of these digital assets.
The first announcement brings XRP Ledger (XRPL), an open-source Layer-1 blockchain renowned for its native asset, XRP. With a global community of businesses and developers, XRPL has become a hub for innovative projects spanning payments, tokenization, gaming, asset custody, NFTs and DeFi.
Coin98 users can now seamlessly manage their XRPL assets through the user-friendly interface of Coin98 Super Wallet and gain access to a plethora of XRP Ledger-supported decentralized applications via the built-in dApp browser.
In a parallel move, Coin98 has integrated Dogecoin into its Super Wallet and Extension. Dogecoin, recognized for its emphasis on utility and inclusion, and of course DOGE token, finds a home within Coin98's user-friendly environment. Leveraging proof-of-work technology, Dogecoin offers faster transaction speeds and enhanced consumer friendliness, contributing to Coin98's multichain capabilities.
The integration of XRP Ledger and Dogecoin enables Coin98 users and DOGE and XRP holders to easily explore the unique features and benefits of these networks within the convenience of the Super Wallet.
This development marks a pragmatic step forward in Coin98's role as a facilitator of cross-chain interactions, providing users with more options and flexibility in managing their crypto assets.