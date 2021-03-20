Flare Networks May Integrate Cardano After User Voting

Sat, 03/20/2021 - 08:06
Yuri Molchan
The Flare blockchain has started a poll to get users’ opinion whether they should integrate ADA after initiating support for XRP, DOGE and LTC
Flare Networks May Integrate Cardano After User Voting
Flare Networks considers integrating Cardano’s native token ADA. It has launched a poll on its official Twitter handle to find out the community’s opinion.

So far, the majority has voted for the integration – over 82 percent.

Flare may want to integrate ADA

Flare Networks, and XRPL utility fork, has already added support for such popular altcoins as Ripple-affiliated XRP, Bitcoin’s hard fork Litecoin and LTC’s hard fork DOGE, so much favored by Elon Musk. Stellar’s XLM is also on that list.

Dogecoin soared a whopping 55 percent after this. Plans to integrate LTC were announced in early January.

Now, it is considering the integration of the third largest cryptocurrency (the title XRP used to hold) ADA.

ADA’s been on a tear recently

Cardano’s native coin has been on the rise recently, after the hard fork “Mary” that took place on March 1.

The coin has made its way from the end of the top-ten list of cryptocurrencies to the top 3 position by now, pushing back XRP.

As reported by U.Today earlier, on March 18, the coin was listed on Coinbase Pro and that pushed the coin’s price to a new all-time high of $1.88.

According to a recent statement of IOHK’s founder Charles Hoskinson, Cardano plans to expand in Africa, potentially bringing millions of new users into Cardano’s ecosystem.

