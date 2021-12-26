Fantom (FTM) Ready to Surpass Polygon (MATIC) by TVL. Is Avalanche (AVAX) Next?

News
Sun, 12/26/2021 - 14:24
article image
Vladislav Sopov
High-performance blockchain Fantom witnesses rapid upsurge in total value locked in all active dApp protocols
Fantom (FTM) Ready to Surpass Polygon (MATIC) by TVL. Is Avalanche (AVAX) Next?
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Scalable EVM-compatible blockchain Fantom demonstrates notable progress in late Q4, 2021. It looks like Ethereum (ETH) has one more dangerous "new-gen" competitor besides Terra (LUNA).

Fantom dApps ecosystem gains steam

In the last seven days, four top-tier smart contracts platforms witnessed double-digit upsurges in terms of total value locked (TVL), i.e., in the USD-denominated market capitalization of all cryptocurrency assets deposited by their clients.

Terra (LUNA), Fantom (FTM), Solana (SOL), Polygon (MATIC) are top performers in TVL rankings.

Related
Terra Climbs Past $100 Amid Fresh Listing with 7.5 Million LUNA Tokens Burnt

With its $5.6 billion in total value locked, Fantom surpassed veteran smart contracts platform Tron (TRX).

Also, should it attract another $100 million from its dApps clients, it can surpass Polygon Network (formerly Matic Network, MATIC), well known for its low fees and fast execution of transactions.

FTM price jumps 70% in just five days

At the same time, to surpass its next competitors, Solana (SOL) and Avalanche (AVAX), Fantom needs to increase its TVL by more than 100%.

Fantom's DeFi ecosystem has one "unicorn" with more than $1 billion locked (Multichain, a dApp that works on top of all EVM-compatible blockchains), while two platforms, SpookySwap and Tomb Finance, are ready to join the "three commas club."

The price of FTM, a core native asset of Fantom Blockchain, reflects its explosive growth. Since Dec. 21, 2021, it has added almost 70%.

By press time, FTM is changing hands at the local high over $2.32 on major spot platforms.

#TRON News #Solana News #Polygon (MATIC) News #Avalanche News
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image BTC, ETH, BNB and ADA Price Analysis for December 26
12/26/2021 - 14:36
BTC, ETH, BNB and ADA Price Analysis for December 26
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Beware: Crypto Wallets Attacked by Echelon Malware Through Telegram
12/26/2021 - 14:16
Beware: Crypto Wallets Attacked by Echelon Malware Through Telegram
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Dog Coin Skyrockets 4,000% Because of Elon Musk Tweet
12/26/2021 - 13:27
Dog Coin Skyrockets 4,000% Because of Elon Musk Tweet
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya