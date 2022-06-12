Ethereum’s Vitalik Buterin Says There’s No Coherent Definition of Metaverse

News
Sun, 06/12/2022 - 10:35
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Metaverse is confusing even for Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin
Ethereum’s Vitalik Buterin Says There’s No Coherent Definition of Metaverse
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In a recent tweet, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin claims that it is hard to define “metaverse,” one of the most popular buzzwords in tech.

Buterin says that the term is being merely used to describe things that “feel” meta.

As reported by U.Today, plenty of major companies – from Walmart to Chevron – have hopped on the metaverse train with their recent patent filings.

The trend was kickstarted by social media giant Facebook changing its name to Meta in late October. Such an audacious bet on virtual reality prompted plenty of other companies to explore the metaverse.

The confusing term was initially coined by writer Neal Stephenson in his groundbreaking novel “Snow Crash,” which was published way back in 1992.

Related
Ethereum (ETH) Drops to Lowest Level Since March 2021
However, the term itself doesn’t actually refer to any specific technology or experience. Instead, is a catch-all term for an amalgamation of technologies such as virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and big data.        

Moreover, a fully functioning metaverse, which can be accessed by any virtual user, doesn’t exist just yet. Making immersive metaverse experiences possible would require innovative types of display technology that might not be possible for now. Moreover, developers would have to integrate spatial audio and high-quality holograms. 

Buterin notes that the metaverse attempts to replicate “some aspects of realness” in the virtual world even though these aspects are “polar opposite.”

Despite mounting skepticism and the market crash, Meta is not abandoning its metaverse plans. The company recently announced that it would launch a full-fledged metaverse academy in France.

#Ethereum News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Cardano: This Indicator Reveals Buyers' Indecision as Price Nears $0.50
06/12/2022 - 16:30
Cardano: This Indicator Reveals Buyers' Indecision as Price Nears $0.50
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image 2021 Dogecoin Millionaire Agrees He's "An Exception" But Hasn't Sold Any DOGE
06/12/2022 - 16:00
2021 Dogecoin Millionaire Agrees He's "An Exception" But Hasn't Sold Any DOGE
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Ethereum's Dip to $1,150 May Cause Catastrophe on Lending Market, Here's How
06/12/2022 - 15:30
Ethereum's Dip to $1,150 May Cause Catastrophe on Lending Market, Here's How
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan