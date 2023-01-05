Ethereum to Outshine Bitcoin: Bloomberg's Mike McGlone Shares Crypto Outlook for 2023

Thu, 01/05/2023 - 15:27
article image
Alex Dovbnya
No. 2 crypto took plunge in 2022, but investors are speculating whether it may be bottoming out
Bloomberg commodity analyst Michael McGlone recently released a report that states that Ethereum's performance compared to Bitcoin has been promising despite the dismal price action of most risk assets in 2022.

The growth of Ethereum may have hit an inflection point after the transition to proof-of-stake in September, which means that it may gain ground against both Bitcoin and the stock market.

He also believes that a key support/resistance level for Ethereum is the $1,000-$2,000 range for the second largest cryptocurrency.

McGlone highlighted Solana's 97% drawdown as an example of speculative excesses in cryptos being purged after a frothy 2021. The major Ethereum competitor has been hit particularly hard by the collapse of the FTX exchange but has since recovered in light of the BONK airdrop.

Top 10 Crypto Scams and Hacks of 2022
According to McGlone, it looks like cryptocurrencies are facing their first major global economic slowdown, but they may still come out victorious compared to traditional financial systems — particularly Bitcoin and Ethereum, which appear set to outperform even when the other declines.

With more people turning away from mainstream investing vehicles and adding crypto to portfolios, it looks like blockchain technologies will continue to expand and bring new opportunities throughout 2023, according to McGlone.

The price of Ethereum is trading at $1,247 at press time on the Bitstamp exchange. Bitcoin is changing hands at $16,808.

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

