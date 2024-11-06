    Ethereum Founder Vitalik Buterin Moves More STRK to Binance

    Advertisement
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin sends millions of STRK to Binance (BNB), with 50% discount
    Wed, 6/11/2024 - 15:18
    Ethereum Founder Vitalik Buterin Moves More STRK to Binance
    Cover image via u.today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    As Starknet (STRK) cryptocurrency is getting closer to losing its place in the top 100, Vitalik Buterin sent a massive 2.09 million STRK deposit to Binance (BNB). The asset almost touched a new all-time low before today's crypto surge.

    Ethereum (ETH) might be selling another two million of STRK at loss

    Vitalik Buterin, a cofounder of Ethereum (ETH), has moved a total of 2.09 million Starknet (STRK) tokens to Binance (BNB), the world's largest centralized exchange by volume and user count. Vitalik's STRK deposit is worth about $800,000, according to current prices.

    Article image
    Image via X

    The mysterious transaction was noticed by Onchain Lens automated tracker. The analysts also mentioned that Buterin might be selling STRK at loss of $714,000.

    HOT Stories
    Former Binance CEO CZ Delivers Iconic Line as Bitcoin Breaks New All-Time High
    Will Ethereum (ETH) Reach All-Time High Following Bitcoin (BTC)?
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Surpasses XRP Following Massive Price Surge
    Breaking: Bitcoin Hits $75,000

    If this is true, the Ethereum (ETH) creator might be almost done selling his STRK stake, as he would also have 15,862 tokens left.

    Advertisement

    As covered by U.Today previously, Vitalik Buterin is a seed investor in Starknet (STRK). The token, alongside Ether, were among his biggest holdings.

    Related
    Vitalik Buterin Initiates Another Suspicious 2.1 Million STRK Unlock
    Thu, 09/05/2024 - 12:44
    Vitalik Buterin Initiates Another Suspicious 2.1 Million STRK Unlock
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    Last September, it made headlines by unlocking his STRK holdings. Many speakers interpreted this as a bearish factor for Starknet (STRK).

    STRK token lost 90% compared to ATH

    So far, STRK is among the worst-performing cryptos in the top 100. The asset, launched in mainnet on Feb. 20, 2024, lost almost 90% of its value.

    Prior to the current upsurge of the crypto cap, it was trading below $0.34, which is only slightly better than the all-time low registered this August.

    Starknet (STRK) is an EVM-equivalent L2 on top of Ethereum (ETH) that addresses L1 limitations in speed and scaling. 

    The protocol leverages its own programming language, Cairo, for creating STARK-provable programs for general computation.

    #Starknet
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 6, 2024 - 14:55
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Secures Key Price High as Golden Cross Nears
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Nov 6, 2024 - 14:27
    Bitcoin Surpasses Meta After Surging to $75,000
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Interviews
    Nov 1, 2024 - 15:05
    First-Ever True Female AI Chatbot Fiona and Future of AI Meme Coins: Interview With Ooli
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Gate.io Shines in Fortune's Top 10 Fintech Innovators Asia for Blockchain and Crypto
    Digital Transformation Week Expo Returns to London for Global Edition: Essential Gathering for Innovators in AI, Automation, and Digital Strategy
    Jambo and Lif3 Partner to Make Crypto Payments Accessible to Millions of Users in Emerging Markets
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ethereum Founder Vitalik Buterin Moves More STRK to Binance
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Secures Key Price High as Golden Cross Nears
    Bitcoin Surpasses Meta After Surging to $75,000
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD