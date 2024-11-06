Ethereum Founder Vitalik Buterin Moves More STRK to Binance

Advertisement

As Starknet (STRK) cryptocurrency is getting closer to losing its place in the top 100, Vitalik Buterin sent a massive 2.09 million STRK deposit to Binance (BNB). The asset almost touched a new all-time low before today's crypto surge.

Ethereum (ETH) might be selling another two million of STRK at loss

Vitalik Buterin, a cofounder of Ethereum (ETH), has moved a total of 2.09 million Starknet (STRK) tokens to Binance (BNB), the world's largest centralized exchange by volume and user count. Vitalik's STRK deposit is worth about $800,000, according to current prices.

The mysterious transaction was noticed by Onchain Lens automated tracker. The analysts also mentioned that Buterin might be selling STRK at loss of $714,000.

If this is true, the Ethereum (ETH) creator might be almost done selling his STRK stake, as he would also have 15,862 tokens left.

As covered by U.Today previously, Vitalik Buterin is a seed investor in Starknet (STRK). The token, alongside Ether, were among his biggest holdings.

Last September, it made headlines by unlocking his STRK holdings. Many speakers interpreted this as a bearish factor for Starknet (STRK).

STRK token lost 90% compared to ATH

So far, STRK is among the worst-performing cryptos in the top 100. The asset, launched in mainnet on Feb. 20, 2024, lost almost 90% of its value.

Prior to the current upsurge of the crypto cap, it was trading below $0.34, which is only slightly better than the all-time low registered this August.

Starknet (STRK) is an EVM-equivalent L2 on top of Ethereum (ETH) that addresses L1 limitations in speed and scaling.

The protocol leverages its own programming language, Cairo, for creating STARK-provable programs for general computation.