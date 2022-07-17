Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for July 17

Buyers keep setting new local peaks as the top 10 coins are in the green zone.
ETH/USD
The rate of Ethereum (ETH) has risen by almost 15% over the last week.
In the local time frame, Ethereum (ETH) is stuck between the support at $1,313 and the resistance at $1,386. The price is closer to the upper level at the moment, which means that bulls are more powerful than bears.
If the pressure continues, there is a chance to see the leading altcoin near the $1,400 mark by the end of the day.
On the daily chart, Ethereum (ETH) is fixed above the vital level at $1,281. Until the price is above it, bulls control the situation on the market. In this case, the more likely scenario is sideways trading between $1,300 and $1,400, so bulls could accumulate energy for a further upward move.
From the midterm point of view, Ethereum (ETH) is looking bullish as the price has broken the $1,300 mark. Thus, the buying volume is rising, which means that one can expect an approximate rate of $1,500 within the next few weeks.
Ethereum is trading at $1,356 at press time.