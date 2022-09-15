Ethereum Drops 9% Despite Merge as Traders Are Selling News

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

After the implementation of the Merge upgrade on Ethereum earlier today and congratulations sent by Vitalik Buterin to the ETH community, the native coin of this blockchain, ETH, started going down in price.

After two small red candles, it printed a big hourly one. Overall, Ethereum has fallen over 9% — from $1,636 to $1,478 at the time of the publication.

Charles Edwards, founder of the Capriole Investments fund, tweeted earlier today that many are calling the Merge a sell-the-news event. He hoped that it would not happen since he believes the Merge to be an "Ethereum halving" event. With the transition to the proof-of-stake protocol, the ETH supply is going to increase much less quickly.

Every Bitcoin Halving, people said the event was priced in. But every Halving was a buy-the-news event.



It seems everyone is calling the Merge a sell-the-news event. So I suspect it wont be.



The Merge is Ethereum's Halving. pic.twitter.com/W2dsrK0lbe — Charles Edwards (@caprioleio) September 15, 2022

However, the CIO of Moskovski Capital believes that the price drop that is taking place right now is because traders are selling the news of the ETH Merge. However, many experts believe that "ETH is woefully underpriced and there's a catalyst around the corner."