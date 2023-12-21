Advertisement
AD

Ethereum-Based Staking Platform SSV.Network Reaches $140 Million in TVL

Advertisement
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Ethereum (ETH) infrastructure protocol SSV.Network shares details of major tech and community accomplishments
Thu, 12/21/2023 - 15:56
Ethereum-Based Staking Platform SSV.Network Reaches $140 Million in TVL
Cover image via U.Today
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

As of mid-December 2023, SSV.Network supports dozens of staking applications working together with over 2,000 validators and 80 operators. The product leverages innovative Distributed Validator Technology (DVT) for transparent and decentralized ETH staking.

Advertisement

SSV.Network staking infrastructure exceeds $140 million in TVL

According to the official statement of SSV.Network, its users injected over $140 million in Ether (ETH) equivalent to its staking facilities. The array of applications utilizing SSV’s technology eclipsed 66,000 Ethers (ETH) in TVL within months of the mainnet launch.

Numerous DVT-native staking applications are now live on SSV’s mainnet, including Claystack, Metapool, Stake Together, 01Node, StakeStar and StaFi. These staking solutions allow all individual stakers a noncustodial, decentralized and robust staking experience in various formats.

Advertisement

The SSV DAO is also incentivizing DVT adoption by providing an up to 50% APR boost for validators registered to the network, either directly through ssv.network or the staking applications built on SSV.

Besides new-gen validators, developments by SSV.Network are utilized by ETH staking heavyweights including the likes of Stader, StakeWise DVT vaults, ChainUP, XHash, EBunker, Rocketpool (grant intent) and Lido (through the new Simple DVT Module).

Related
SSV.Network Logs $100 Million Staked, Validator Count Exceeds 2,000

As covered by U.Today previously, the TVL of SSV.Network entered nine-digit waters for the first time on Nov. 29; as such, the platform added 50% in net volume of staked crypto in less than three weeks.

SSV Permissionless mainnet kicked off in December

Also, through its grants program, SSV DAO has distributed more than $3 million to 55 projects building on the technical basis of the SSV.Network ecosystem.

Following an SSV DAO vote at the start of December, SSV’s Permissionless mainnet launch commenced, allowing public validators to join the network and distribute their staking configuration by using multiple node operators. The upgrade will also allow anyone to connect as a node operator and earn $SSV rewards for supplying staking services to network validators.

SSV’s implementation of the DVT Network increases client and infrastructure diversity, and seamless customization, supporting greater uptime and decentralization. Allowing staking services to increase the number of node operators running a validator reduces centralization risk and supports a more robust Ethereum (ETH) network.

#Staking
About the author
article image
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image Massive Solana (SOL) on Move, Potential Sell-off Incoming?
2023/12/21 15:54
Massive Solana (SOL) on Move, Potential Sell-off Incoming?
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image NEAR Price Analysis for December 21
2023/12/21 15:54
NEAR Price Analysis for December 21
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image 20 Million SHIB From Shiba Inu Team Go to Random Crypto User: Details
2023/12/21 15:54
20 Million SHIB From Shiba Inu Team Go to Random Crypto User: Details
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement

Popular

Massive Solana (SOL) on Move, Potential Sell-off Incoming?
Massive Solana (SOL) on Move, Potential Sell-off Incoming?
NEAR Price Analysis for December 21
NEAR Price Analysis for December 21
20 Million SHIB From Shiba Inu Team Go to Random Crypto User: Details
20 Million SHIB From Shiba Inu Team Go to Random Crypto User: Details
XRP Performs Hottest Burn in 2 Months
XRP Performs Hottest Burn in 2 Months
Shytoshi Kusama's Tweet Sparks Heated Response From SHIB Army
Shytoshi Kusama's Tweet Sparks Heated Response From SHIB Army
Bitcoin ETF Approval: SEC Signals Green Light by January 10, According to FOX
Bitcoin ETF Approval: SEC Signals Green Light by January 10, According to FOX
Shiba Inu's Resistance Test Is Going Awfully Wrong
Shiba Inu's Resistance Test Is Going Awfully Wrong
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Saved: Killer Whales Are Backing Down
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Saved: Killer Whales Are Backing Down
Glassnode Cofounders Set $2.5K Target for Ethereum's Ambitious Push
Glassnode Cofounders Set $2.5K Target for Ethereum's Ambitious Push
Bitcoin Price to Hit $50,000 by February, Jihan Wu's Matrixport Predicts, If This Happens
Bitcoin Price to Hit $50,000 by February, Jihan Wu's Matrixport Predicts, If This Happens
Show all
Advertisement
AD