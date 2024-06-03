Advertisement
    Ethereum-Based Platform Lisk Announces New Community-Led DAO

    Dan Burgin
    Lisk is set to make its biggest change since its inception by advancing toward decentralized governance
    Mon, 3/06/2024 - 15:29
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Lisk, an L2 blockchain platform, has announced its new DAO that will give LSK token holders the power to collectively decide Lisk’s direction. The launch is planned later this June.

    The goals are to involve the community in the general decision-making process and create a new community-led funding program to allocate funds where they are most needed. The LSK token will be able to influence protocol parameters and the project's direction.

    Holders will also be able to vote on treasury fund allocation. The community holds 45 million newly minted LSK tokens, with the potential for additional funding based on community votes.

    Lisk L2 Solution Onboards Obligate to Accelerate Crypto Adoption: Details
    Lisk has undergone major transformations since January. First, the project transitioned to L2 and Optimis Superchain. Lisk has strategically refocused on Real World Assets (RWA), positioning itself as the premier gateway to the Optimism Superchain in emerging markets. The company also made partnerships with blockchain entities like Rarible and Velodrome, as well as  major exchanges, including Binance, OKX, Kraken, KuCoin and Crypto.com.

    Earlier, Lisk announced that Obligate, a Swiss-based on-chain capital markets platform renowned for its innovative blockchain-based financial services, will deploy an instance on its network.

    Dan Burgin

    Dan is a news editor and writer with 12 years of experience in finance and emerging technologies, with a strong focus on crypto. Covering a broad spectrum of topics, from fintech startups to AI, he provides an in-depth overview of the current state of the crypto market, along with insights into its potential for future disruption.

