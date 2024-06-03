Ethereum-Based Platform Lisk Announces New Community-Led DAO

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Lisk, an L2 blockchain platform, has announced its new DAO that will give LSK token holders the power to collectively decide Lisk’s direction. The launch is planned later this June.

The goals are to involve the community in the general decision-making process and create a new community-led funding program to allocate funds where they are most needed. The LSK token will be able to influence protocol parameters and the project's direction.

Holders will also be able to vote on treasury fund allocation. The community holds 45 million newly minted LSK tokens, with the potential for additional funding based on community votes.