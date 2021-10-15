woj
Ethereum 2.0 Next Steps to Mainnet Shared by Ethereum Foundation

News
Fri, 10/15/2021 - 16:11
Vladislav Sopov
Ethereum (ETH) developers have entered final phase of testing before hotly anticipated ETH1-ETH2 transition
Ethereum 2.0 Next Steps to Mainnet Shared by Ethereum Foundation
Tim Beiko, Ethereum 2.0 researcher and coordinator at Ethereum Foundation, published a recap of Amphora devnet launch. Why is this milestone special for progress to Ethereum 2.0?

Amphora workshop has been completed successfully

Mr. Beiko has taken to Twitter to share his blog post about the Amphora workshop that launched the interoperable devnet of Ethereum 2.0 Merge.

As such, Ethereum's (ETH) core developer community entered the last phase of its incentivized testing, i.e., "devnets." Ethereum 2.0 devnets should be considered "public networks with hardened specs for community to test."

Amphora meetup was joined by a number of teams behind ETH2 client implementations: Besu, Erigon, EthereumJS, Geth, Nethermind, Nimbus, Lighthouse, Lodestar, Quilt, Prysm and Teku.

Amphora's agenda included five milestones (M1-M5); all of them were accomplished successfully.

10,000 validators, 100 nodes: Welcome to Pithos

To achieve an M5 milestone, a network of 10,000 validators across 100 nodes launched on the top of proof-of-work (PoW) consensus, successfully transitioned to proof-of-stake (PoS) and finalized the chain.

On Oct. 14, 2021, the more stable version of Amphora testnet, Pithos, launched to facilitate upcoming experiments.

Ethereum 2.0 Merge Finally Activated in Interoperable Devnet. Why Is This Important?

As covered by U.Today previously, Ethereum 2.0 Merge was successully activated in an interoperable multi-client testnet in a secret location on Oct. 8, 2021.

