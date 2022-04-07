ETH Net Daily Issuance Drops to Monthly Lows, Here Is What This Means

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Data tracked by IntoTheBlock shows that Ether's net issuance is dropping. After reaching a top on March 12 of 3.48%, the seven-day average net issuance has been around 2.21%, according to the data provided.

The on-chain analytics firm reports that ETH has not had a negative net issuance day since Jan. 10, but it reached a two-month low of 0.87% on March 5.

The amount of Ether created by the network minus the amount of Ether destroyed by it is known as issuance. Ether's net daily issuance, or the daily supply adjusted for the number of tokens burned, appears to be going south, offering bullish signals for Ethereum's native asset.

As a result, a continuous drop in issuance might signal positivity for the Ethereum price. As the cryptocurrency market succumbed to broad selling pressure, Ethereum fell over 8% to $3,143 before recovering slightly. At the time of writing, Ethereum was trading at $3,216.

Market observers foresee increased institutional adoption once the Ethereum merge is completed. The existing Ethereum mainnet will "merge" with the Beacon Chain proof-of-stake system, completing Ethereum's transition from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake. Ethereum developers recently successfully released "Kiln," the latest merge testnet.

Billionaire and crypto fan Mark Cuban has announced that he feels "very bullish" on the upcoming crucial Ethereum "merge". The billionaire and owner of the Dallas Mavericks team believe that the upcoming Ethereum upgrade is important for two reasons. The first is that ETH will switch to the proof-of-stake consensus from proof-of-work. This will make Ethereum more eco-friendly and greener than Bitcoin, Litecoin and other coins running on PoW.

Bloomberg has reported that banking giant Goldman Sachs intends to offer its customers the opportunity to trade over-the-counter options on Ethereum. This decision has been prompted by growing interest from clients witnessed by the bank. These ETH options will be settled in cash, according to the global chief of crypto trading at Goldman Sachs.

At the moment, the bank's customers view Ethereum as a "more investable asset class."