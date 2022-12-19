Original U.Today article

ETH and XRP Price Analysis for December 19

Mon, 12/19/2022 - 15:47
Denys Serhiichuk
Which top coins have biggest chances for correction?
Bulls could not hold the initiative as the majority of the coins have come back to the red zone.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is the exception to the rule, going up by 0.56% over the last 24 hours.

The price of Ethereum (ETH) is almost unchanged since yesterday, which means that none of the sides has accumulated enough power for a sharp move.

Further growth is possible only if the rate fixes above the vital $1,200 zone.

Ethereum is trading at $1,183 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP could not keep up with the rise of XRP, falling by 2.48%.

XRP is about to fix below the interim support level at $0.3435 against the increased selling volume. If nothing changes by the end of the day, the accumulated energy might be enough for a sharp decline to the $0.33 zone. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the month.

XRP is trading at $0.3426 at press time.

Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

