ETH and XRP Price Analysis for December 19

Original U.Today article

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Bulls could not hold the initiative as the majority of the coins have come back to the red zone.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is the exception to the rule, going up by 0.56% over the last 24 hours.

The price of Ethereum (ETH) is almost unchanged since yesterday, which means that none of the sides has accumulated enough power for a sharp move.

Further growth is possible only if the rate fixes above the vital $1,200 zone.

Ethereum is trading at $1,183 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP could not keep up with the rise of XRP, falling by 2.48%.

XRP is about to fix below the interim support level at $0.3435 against the increased selling volume. If nothing changes by the end of the day, the accumulated energy might be enough for a sharp decline to the $0.33 zone. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the month.

XRP is trading at $0.3426 at press time.