ETH and XRP Price Analysis for December 19

Bulls could not hold the initiative as the majority of the coins have come back to the red zone.
ETH/USD
Ethereum (ETH) is the exception to the rule, going up by 0.56% over the last 24 hours.
The price of Ethereum (ETH) is almost unchanged since yesterday, which means that none of the sides has accumulated enough power for a sharp move.
Further growth is possible only if the rate fixes above the vital $1,200 zone.
Ethereum is trading at $1,183 at press time.
XRP/USD
XRP could not keep up with the rise of XRP, falling by 2.48%.
XRP is about to fix below the interim support level at $0.3435 against the increased selling volume. If nothing changes by the end of the day, the accumulated energy might be enough for a sharp decline to the $0.33 zone. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the month.
XRP is trading at $0.3426 at press time.