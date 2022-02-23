EOS Comes Second on List of Most Purchase Assets by Whales: WhaleStats Report

As per recent on-chain data, EOS has entered the top 10 list of assets that crypto whales are buying most eagerly

@WhaleStatsBSC Twitter account spreads the word that over the past 24 hours, EOS has become one of the top 10 cryptocurrencies acquired by BSC whales.

At press time, EOS sits in second place after BNB, according to the section of the WhaleStats website that provides data on the biggest 1,000 BSC wallets.

Among other cryptos on that list is Ethereum and several U.S. dollar-pegged stablecoins: BSC-USD, BUSD and USDC.

Among the top 10 assets held by these major wallets, apart from BNB, BTCB and ETH, are Dogecoin and MATIC. DOGE comprises 1.83% of their portfolios, worth $46,070,284.

As for Polygon's MATIC, this asset constitutes 2.88% of these investors' portfolios—that is the equivalent of $72,415,106.