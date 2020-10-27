Energy Giant Enel Group Hit with $17,000,000 Bitcoin Ransomware Attack

Enel Group, an Italian multinational energy company with annual revenue of over €73 bln in 2018, has been hit with a ransomware attack, according to an Oct. 27 report by Bleeping Computer.



Its network of computers was infected with a popular strain of Windows ransomware called NetWalker.



While Enel Group remains mum about the attack, the predicament of the Fortune Global 500 company became evident because of a link in a ransomware note.

Eventually, NetWalker hackers published screenshots of around five terabytes of stolen data while threatening to publish its first batch in a week.

The bad actors are forcing the energy behemoth into paying $16.8 mln (1,234 BTC). The original ransom was reportedly two times smaller but Enel Group wasn’t willing to negotiate the ransom.

Image by bleepingcomputer.com