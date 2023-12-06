El Hippo (HIPP) and Mantle (MNT) Climb the Charts as Crypto Upsurge Continues

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

With Bitcoin prices still around $37,500, the altcoin market continues to post gains and higher trading volumes.

As many digital assets gain momentum, their unique features and rising popularity are capturing the attention of investors.

El Hippo (HIPP) Hits All-Time High After Bitget Listing

The El Hippo meme coin project hit an all-time high after a November 28 listing on Bitget spurred investors into action, aided by the announcement of a series of airdrops worth around $50,000 overall. Users can trade and deposit HIPP on Bitget to win bonuses of up to $50.

The project also issues $700 via Zealy every two weeks to reward its users, all of which has led to a critical mass of positive sentiment and online traction for the project. Now trading at $0.0000000112, price has dropped slightly after hitting an all-time high of $0.0000000125, and is now gearing up to make another breakout move. Will HIPP spike towards the all-time high and surpass it this time?



The future is uncertain, but with wave after waves of positive news for the project, many in the market are bullish towards this fledgeling meme coin. With a low market cap below $10 million, if HIPP takes off it could take off in a very big way indeed, although this is also true, of course, of potential losses.

Mantle (MNT) Climbs Towards Top 30

Mantle is reaching for the sky, now at a monthly high and rising to #38 by market cap in the entire market. Mantle (MNT) has witnessed a remarkable surge in value, marking its ascent as a notable player in the cryptocurrency space. The project's rise is attributed to its innovative approach and the inherent value it brings to the market.

Mantle is an L2 Ethereum solution that distinguishes itself through its focus on providing a decentralized application platform with enhanced scalability and interoperability. Leveraging advanced blockchain technology, Mantle aims to overcome current limitations, offering developers a robust ecosystem to build and deploy decentralized applications efficiently.

The coin now boasts a $1.6 billion market cap with MNT now trading at $0.54.

Altcoin investors are optimistic as upsurge expands

