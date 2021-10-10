woj
Economist Steve Hanke Takes Another Jab at Bitcoin: “Fasten Your Seatbelt Before Entering”

News
Sun, 10/10/2021 - 11:45
Yuri Molchan
Steve Hanke is again slamming Bitcoin but his arguments do not seem to change
Vocal Bitcoin critic and a prominent economist at The Johns Hopkins University, Steve Hanke, has again taken to Twitter to slam the world’s flagship cryptocurrency – Bitcoin.

He has again stated that Bitcoin is highly speculative, warning the community against it. He added that BTC price is always offering investors and traders a ride on a rollercoaster.

In his tweet, Hanke posted a meme about Bitcoin, which depicts a dog that is only “sometimes friendly”.

Earlier this fall, Hanke criticized Bitcoin a few times as well, stating that its fundamental value stands at zero.

Back then he also claimed that BTC is volatile, lacks a good deal of certainty and is vulnerable to fraud.

Edward Snowden Calls CBDC “Perversion of Cryptocurrency”, Here’s Why

As for the current Bitcoin’s upward movement, Hanke commented “what goes up, must come down”.

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

