    Dogecoin (DOGE) Sees Crucial 4 Billion Surge: Details

    
    Arman Shirinyan
    Dogecoin going through important surge as it sees substantial four billion increase
    Wed, 23/10/2024 - 13:30
    Due to a notable increase in large transactions, Dogecoin has drawn interest from traders and investors. On-chain data indicates that there were 1,600 large transactions over the course of the last 24 hours, totaling 11.12 billion DOGE in volume. This is a significant rise over the seven-day low of 8.25 billion DOGE, suggesting that big investors, or whales, are becoming more interested.

    This increase in activity indicates a greater emphasis on Dogecoin and could portend a reversal soon. The volume of big transactions might indicate that whales are building up DOGE or getting ready for big movements. A price change could result from a surge of this size, which usually draws more traders. 

    DOGE/USDT Chart by TradingView

    However, after peaking at about $0.15, Dogecoin is currently undergoing a minor retracement, according to the price chart. The asset is currently holding above critical levels, but it is crucial to keep a careful eye on the support zones.

    It is important to keep an eye on three important levels: $0.123, $0.118 and $0.111. It might stop additional price declines and lay the groundwork for a bullish recovery if DOGE can keep support above these levels. The asset might lose momentum and a more substantial correction might occur, however, if the current trend were to wane and DOGE dropped below these levels. 

    Dogecoin must surpass the $0.15 level, which would indicate a more robust bullish reversal in order to exit its current range. The range between $0 and $20 may be the next significant resistance above that.

    #Dogecoin
    About the author
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

