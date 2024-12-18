Dogecoin (DOGE) Rockets in Abnormal Liquidations Imbalance by 1,209%

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Anomalous activity has been detected in Dogecoin (DOGE) trading. As became known thanks to data from CoinGlass, derivatives trading with the popular meme cryptocurrency witnessed an abnormal imbalance in the last 24 hours. The total liquidated Dogecoin positions amounted to $13.88 million which, considering a total number for the cryptocurrency market at $402.63 million is not much, still makes DOGE one of the largest assets by this parameter.

Advertisement

However, the issue is not the size of Dogecoin liquidations, but their nature, as 92.36% of them are long positions. If we try to formulate an even wilder figure, the amount of liquidated longs is 1,209% more than the total of liquidated shorts. The reason is, as always, simple: latecomers or overleveraged traders fail to assess risk properly and, as a result, receive margin call notices from the exchanges.

But what makes them do it? In the last 24 hours, the price of Dogecoin has been trading like it is about to perform a major pump, with a series of lower highs and higher lows. Considering the fact that Bitcoin was marking its all-time high at the same time, and that DOGE often follows the major cryptocurrency, the picture on the price chart looked promising.

Advertisement

DOGE to USD by CoinMarketCap

However, the big sell-off at the start of today's trading brought the hopes of a DOGE breakout to zero and liquidated a large portion of long positions. After that, we saw another bounce today as the price of Dogecoin spiked up 1.5%. However, this was not successful and led to more bullish liquidation.

Bulls punished, bears celebrating — how long this trend will last remains an open question.