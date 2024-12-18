Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD
    Advertisement

    Dogecoin (DOGE) Rockets in Abnormal Liquidations Imbalance by 1,209%

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    1,209% liquidations imbalance stuns Dogecoin (DOGE): What's happening?
    Wed, 18/12/2024 - 15:43
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Rockets in Abnormal Liquidations Imbalance by 1,209%
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Anomalous activity has been detected in Dogecoin (DOGE) trading. As became known thanks to data from CoinGlass, derivatives trading with the popular meme cryptocurrency witnessed an abnormal imbalance in the last 24 hours. The total liquidated Dogecoin positions amounted to $13.88 million which, considering a total number for the cryptocurrency market at $402.63 million is not much, still makes DOGE one of the largest assets by this parameter. 

    Advertisement

    However, the issue is not the size of Dogecoin liquidations, but their nature, as 92.36% of them are long positions. If we try to formulate an even wilder figure, the amount of liquidated longs is 1,209% more than the total of liquidated shorts. The reason is, as always, simple: latecomers or overleveraged traders fail to assess risk properly and, as a result, receive margin call notices from the exchanges.

    Related
    Dogecoin Market Dominance Over Quantum Stocks Highlighted by Analyst Charles Edwards
    Wed, 12/18/2024 - 14:05
    Dogecoin Market Dominance Over Quantum Stocks Highlighted by Analyst Charles Edwards
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    HOT Stories
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Predicts Bitcoin to Hit $350,000 Next Year
    Bitcoiner Michael Saylor Places Big Hopes on US 'Crypto Czar,' Here's Why
    Ripple USD (RLUSD) Is ‘Game-Changer’, SWIFT Veteran Says
    Litecoin ETF Might Happen Before XRP ETF, Expert Says
    Article image
    Source: CoinGlass

    But what makes them do it? In the last 24 hours, the price of Dogecoin has been trading like it is about to perform a major pump, with a series of lower highs and higher lows. Considering the fact that Bitcoin was marking its all-time high at the same time, and that DOGE often follows the major cryptocurrency, the picture on the price chart looked promising. 

    Advertisement
    Article image
    DOGE to USD by CoinMarketCap

    However, the big sell-off at the start of today's trading brought the hopes of a DOGE breakout to zero and liquidated a large portion of long positions. After that, we saw another bounce today as the price of Dogecoin spiked up 1.5%. However, this was not successful and led to more bullish liquidation.

    Related
    Key Dogecoin (DOGE) Metric Surges: Details
    Tue, 12/17/2024 - 08:22
    Key Dogecoin (DOGE) Metric Surges: Details
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    Bulls punished, bears celebrating — how long this trend will last remains an open question.

    #Dogecoin #Dogecoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Dec 18, 2024 - 15:38
    Here's How to Track Ripple USD (RLUSD) Metrics
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Title news
    News
    Dec 18, 2024 - 15:08
    Toncoin (TON) Surges 80% in Whale Activity Amid $405 Million Market Sell-off
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Dec 8, 2024 - 18:00
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 3:26
    Bitcoin Hits $100,000 for the First Time in History
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    WELF Announces Token Listing on MEXC
    An Innovation for Content Creators: AI18+ Token Launches on PancakeSwap on December 19
    LBank's Advanced Security System Prevents $1.2B User Losses in 2024
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Dogecoin (DOGE) Rockets in Abnormal Liquidations Imbalance by 1,209%
    Here's How to Track Ripple USD (RLUSD) Metrics
    Toncoin (TON) Surges 80% in Whale Activity Amid $405 Million Market Sell-off
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD