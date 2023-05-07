SHIB Price Analysis for May 7

Original U.Today article

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Bears are more powerful than bulls again, according to CoinMarketCap's ranking.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

SHIB/USD

The rate of SHIB has declined by 3.59% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB has bounced off the support level at $0.00000937. If the growth continues to the resistance, the breakout may lead to a test of the $0.00000960 zone shortly.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the rate of SHIB has fixed below the important level at $0.00000965. While the price is below that mark, bears are more powerful than bulls.

In this case, there is a high chance to see a further drop to the next zone of $0.000009 shortly.

Image by TradingView

A similar picture is on the weekly chart as the rate is about to close near the support at $0.00000935. If that occurs, traders may see a blast to the area of $0.000008 by the end of the month.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000942 at press time.