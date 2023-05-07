SHIB Price Analysis for May 7

Bears are more powerful than bulls again, according to CoinMarketCap's ranking.
SHIB/USD
The rate of SHIB has declined by 3.59% over the last 24 hours.
On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB has bounced off the support level at $0.00000937. If the growth continues to the resistance, the breakout may lead to a test of the $0.00000960 zone shortly.
On the daily time frame, the rate of SHIB has fixed below the important level at $0.00000965. While the price is below that mark, bears are more powerful than bulls.
In this case, there is a high chance to see a further drop to the next zone of $0.000009 shortly.
A similar picture is on the weekly chart as the rate is about to close near the support at $0.00000935. If that occurs, traders may see a blast to the area of $0.000008 by the end of the month.
SHIB is trading at $0.00000942 at press time.