SHIB Price Analysis for May 7

Sun, 05/07/2023 - 18:00
Denys Serhiichuk
Has SHIB found support zone yet?
Bears are more powerful than bulls again, according to CoinMarketCap's ranking.

SHIB/USD

The rate of SHIB has declined by 3.59% over the last 24 hours.

On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB has bounced off the support level at $0.00000937. If the growth continues to the resistance, the breakout may lead to a test of the $0.00000960 zone shortly.

On the daily time frame, the rate of SHIB has fixed below the important level at $0.00000965. While the price is below that mark, bears are more powerful than bulls.

In this case, there is a high chance to see a further drop to the next zone of $0.000009 shortly.

A similar picture is on the weekly chart as the rate is about to close near the support at $0.00000935. If that occurs, traders may see a blast to the area of $0.000008 by the end of the month.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000942 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

