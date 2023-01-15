Original U.Today article

DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for January 15

Denys Serhiichuk
How long is correction of meme coins going to last?
The market is facing a slight correction as the rates of some coins are in the red zone.

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has dropped by 2.28% over the last 24 hours.

DOGE/USD chart by TradingView

On the daily chart, the current decline has not affected the technical position of DOGE as the rate remains in the bullish zone — above the support at $0.08.

If buyers can hold that mark, the more likely scenario is sideways trading in the range of $0.08-$0.085 so the altcoin could accumulate more energy for a further upward move.

DOGE is trading at $0.08471 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB has followed the drop of DOGE, going down by 2.55%.

SHIB/USD chart by Trading View

SHIB is trading similarly to DOGE as the price is stuck in the narrow range between the support at $0.00000967 and the resistance at $0.00001055. If the rate remains above the $0.000010 mark, the growth may continue to the $0.000011 zone next week.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001010 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

