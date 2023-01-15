DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for January 15

The market is facing a slight correction as the rates of some coins are in the red zone.
DOGE/USD
The rate of DOGE has dropped by 2.28% over the last 24 hours.
On the daily chart, the current decline has not affected the technical position of DOGE as the rate remains in the bullish zone — above the support at $0.08.
If buyers can hold that mark, the more likely scenario is sideways trading in the range of $0.08-$0.085 so the altcoin could accumulate more energy for a further upward move.
DOGE is trading at $0.08471 at press time.
SHIB/USD
SHIB has followed the drop of DOGE, going down by 2.55%.
SHIB is trading similarly to DOGE as the price is stuck in the narrow range between the support at $0.00000967 and the resistance at $0.00001055. If the rate remains above the $0.000010 mark, the growth may continue to the $0.000011 zone next week.
SHIB is trading at $0.00001010 at press time.