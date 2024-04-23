Advertisement
    DODOchain Goes Live as Industry-First Trading-Focused L3 on Arbitrum Orbit

    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    DODOchain, industry-first L3 network for traders powered by most advanced developments of omni-chain sphere, launches in testnet
    Tue, 23/04/2024 - 10:14
    DODOchain Goes Live as Industry-First Trading-Focused L3 on Arbitrum Orbit
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Contents
    Besides advanced speed and cost-efficiency, the new protocol is designed to break down the barriers between EVM and non-EVM ecosystems to enable the free flow of assets. This approach addresses a number of challenges, including fragmented liquidity, high costs associated with multichain operations, security shortages of cross-chain bridges and so on.

    DODOChain L3 kicks off, public testnet solution is out

    Per the official statement of the DODO team, its brand-new network, DODOChain, a layer-3 solution on Arbitrum Orbit, goes live in public testnet. The platform also employs EigenLayer's EigenDA infrastructure and Altlayer's restaking rollup tooling.

    DODO launches DODOChain L3
    Image by DODOChain

    The new blockchain is introduced by developers as a pioneering layer-3 network, seamlessly bridging layer-2’s of Bitcoin and Ethereum or the rollup-level liquidity layer for multi-chain.

    Besides being a new-gen modular decentralized network, the new solution will be part of a one-stop ecosystem of products and services, including Omni Trade, Omni Liquidity and Omni Mining.

    DODOchain will also be able to connect Bitcoin and Ethereum L2s seamlessly as well as other non-EVM chains, thus sourcing more new users and assets.

    Also, from the very beginning of its operations, DODOChain will offer native restaking services for various assets accepted in its liquidity machine.

    Pushing barriers of omni-chain segment with modular partnerships

    To accomplish the ambitious goals set in its roadmap, DODO scored a number of long-term strategic tech partnerships. Arbitrum's tech stack Arbitrum Orbit empowered DODOchain with enhanced scalability, efficiency and ease of use.

    Collaborating with EigenLayer, DODOchain will be leveraged as a restaked rollup being one of the first Actively Validated Services (AVS) in the Eigenlayer ecosystem.

    Also, DODOchain has adopted AltLayer's novel restaked rollups infrastructure to offer more resource-optimized restaking designs for every liquidity provider.

