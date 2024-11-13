DODO Announces New Platform for Creating DEXes

DODO has introduced its DEXpert platform, a streamlined suite designed to simplify decentralized exchange (DEX) creation, boost trading efficiency and enhance liquidity management.

This suite includes solutions such as automated market-making models, a meme token launch platform and a DEX aggregator that provides competitive prices across multiple exchanges.

DEXpert includes an upgraded automated market maker (AMM) with V2 and V3 models that improve capital efficiency for advanced DeFi users. Through an open API and widget system, developers can quickly integrate GameFi and SocialFi features, allowing seamless incorporation of trading functionalities.

The proactive market maker (PMM) model provides liquidity solutions for various asset types, optimizing capital use and offering options such as stablecoin pools with high efficiency and single-sided liquidity pools for reduced risk.

The DEXpert platform also introduces a new Meme Launch Platform, where creators can quickly establish meme tokens and access liquidity support.

The platform features AI tools and automated trading bots to simplify project launch and optimize trading strategies. With real-time trending tools and access to active meme communities, creators are positioned to gain immediate traction.