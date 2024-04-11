Advertisement
    Decentralized AI Data Network Masa Launches With User-Centric Token Rewards

    Arman Shirinyan
    Masa Network debuts its mainnet, promising users control over their data and ability to earn from AI development
    Thu, 11/04/2024 - 11:52
    Decentralized AI Data Network Masa Launches With User-Centric Token Rewards
    Masa Network has unveiled its mainnet, offering the ability to profit from training AI models. This network lets users manage their digital identity and even earn money by helping to train AI models.

    On the Masa Network, you can become an anonymous contributor by sharing your data and computing power.  You earn MASA tokens as a reward by taking part in activities like online quests, browsing with a special Chrome extension, or just going about your digital life within Masa's partner platforms. You can trade points for tokens in the Masa Data Marketplace.

    Over 1.4 million people have already joined in, adding over 40 million pieces of data to the platform. Thanks to Masa's smart tech with Zero-Knowledge Soulbound Tokens (zkSBT), your data remains securely yours.

    For those creating and training AI models, Masa is available to provide real-time personal data. This lets them build AI that is not just smart but also tailor-made, making things like virtual assistants.

    Its MASA token is now out on Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain and an Avalanche Subnet, plus it is trading on top-tier exchanges. Masa is also giving away 25 million MASA tokens for trading contests and data farming.

    The excitement surrounding MASA tokens is significant. Their sale broke records, reaching full capacity in just 17 minutes. Masa is making its mark well beyond the usual Web3 environment; it is reaching out to the more established Web2 sector, collaborating with AI developers and institutions to innovate within the AI industry.

    Right now, Masa is a substantial network with over 1.4 million participants and 48,000 connected nodes, supported by influential investors. Masa is not only constructing a network but is also shaping the future of AI within the Web3 industry.

    #AI
    About the author
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

