Death of Curve: Number 1 Network With $24 Billion TVL Now Ranked Only 10

CurveFinance, once hailed as the pinnacle of decentralized finance with a staggering $24 billion in total value locked (TVL), now sits forlornly at the 10th position, a shadow of its former glory. The recent setbacks have stirred conversations among crypto enthusiasts and industry analysts alike. A closer look reveals the possible reasons behind Curve's significant decline.

August was a month that would etch in the memories of many CurveFinance users. It was the month that saw a malicious hack, which led to a sharp decline in its TVL. Prior to the cyber breach, Curve had been boasting an impressive TVL of over $3 billion. However, the aftermath of the hack was devastating, causing significant damage and eroding trust in the platform.

After the hack in August, @CurveFinance DEX TVL has not recovered and decreased even further.



Curve used to have the highest TVL in DeFi of $24B+, but now it is ranking 10th. pic.twitter.com/mO6K05k8GX — DeFi Made Here (@DeFi_Made_Here) October 14, 2023

In its heyday, CurveFinance was the crown jewel of DeFi, outpacing its rivals with an unprecedented $24 billion+ TVL. To put the recent decline into perspective, even when Ethereum (ETH) was valued at a mere $800, CurveFinance still managed to maintain a TVL of approximately $6 billion. This fact underscores the depth of the decline and indicates that the platform's troubles go beyond just market dynamics.

TVL data shared by DefiLlama paints a stark picture. After leading the pack, Curve's fall from grace has been swift and severe. The once indomitable platform has now been overtaken by several other DeFi platforms, which have managed to navigate the choppy waters of the crypto industry more effectively.

Given the intensity of the setbacks and the ensuing controversies, many analysts believe that the road to recovery for Curve is steep, if not impossible. The trust, once broken, is challenging to restore. Moreover, with the competitive nature of the DeFi space, users have a plethora of alternatives at their disposal, making Curve's journey back to the top even more daunting.