CRV Price Skyrockets and Curve's Michael Egorov Responds With $12 Million Masterstroke

Mon, 09/25/2023 - 12:20
article image
Arman Shirinyan
CRV shows bullish dynamics, and founder of protocol takes advantage of moment
Michael Egorov, the CEO of Curve Finance, made a jaw-dropping deposit of 23.26 million CRV, equivalent to $12.3 million, into Silo. This came right after the price of CRV saw a significant uptick. Within an hour, Egorov borrowed 3.75 million crvUSD, exchanged it for USDT and promptly repaid a debt on Aave.

The price of CRV has been on a roller coaster, but the recent actions of Michael Egorov have added a new layer of intrigue. According to the most recent market data, the price of CRV has shown a marked increase, making it a focal point for traders and investors alike. Egorov's massive deposit into Silo not only capitalized on this price surge but also sent ripples through the market.

https://www.tradingview.com/
Source: TradingView

First, Egorov deposited a colossal sum of CRV into Silo, a liquidity protocol. Then, he borrowed crvUSD against this deposit. The borrowed amount was swiftly exchanged for USDT, a stablecoin, which he used to square off a debt on Aave, another DeFi lending platform. This sequence of actions is a classic example of how to navigate the DeFi ecosystem to maximize gains and minimize liabilities.

Related
Mysterious Shiba Inu (SHIB) Trillionnaire Emerges With Jaw-Dropping $33.6 Million Fortune

Interestingly, this financial maneuver comes on the heels of a lavish purchase by Egorov and his wife Anna. The couple previously acquired two luxurious villas in Melbourne, Australia, for a staggering AUD 59 million (around $40 million). This splurge raised eyebrows, especially among Curve Finance stakeholders, given the protocol's recent liquidity issues.

Egorov's recent actions have set the stage for some serious discussions about the health and governance of Curve Finance. While his deposit has temporarily eased liquidity concerns, questions remain about the long-term stability of the protocol.

article image
