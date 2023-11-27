CryptoEye AI-Powered App Adds U.Today Content on Crypto

CryptoEye, a user-friendly cryptocurrency tracker powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, expands the range of its content sources. Now its "News" section broadcasts the materials of one of the most reputable cryptocurrency portals.

CryptoEye pioneered the integration of AI into its mechanism of tagging crypto-related news. As such, AI is leveraged by CryptoEye to inform its users about content related to their watchlist or portfolio.

Also, CryptoEye activated a user-friendly analytics module to demonstrate the performance of Bitcoin (BTC) and the largest altcoins by market capitalization, the Fear and Greed Index and so on.

CryptoEye portfolio tracker starts broadcasting U.Today content

CryptoEye, a pioneering cryptocurrency portfolio tracking application for desktop and mobile devices, scores a partnership with U.Today, a crypto and blockchain news portal with 3+ million monthly visits.

Our WebApp version is out! 🔥👀 check it out:https://t.co/GP2CS2qvpU — CryptoEye (@Cryptoeye_app) November 16, 2023

Within the framework of the collaboration, handpicked content by U.Today will be broadcast in the "News" section of CryptoEye . The section is designed to advance the market understanding of visitors and make their investing solutions more data-driven.

As the partnership kicks off, CryptoEye visitors will receive news articles, daily digests, market predictions, product reviews, how-tos, guides, as well as detailed data about the most anticipated airdrops in crypto.

Also, U.Today offers specific news feeds on Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Cardano (ADA), Solana (SOL), Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and other trending altcoins.

NFT news, opinions and scam alerts are among other popular categories on U.Today. CryptoEye customers will be able to seamlessly check out the latest news on developing stories such as the Ripple-SEC legal battle, AI crypto coin mania and so on.

CryptoEye utilizes AI for an unmatched user experience, here's how

With over 10,000 downloads in Google Play only, CryptoEye is among the most popular portfolio trackers for professionals and newbie traders. Ranked over 4.2 out of 5, it receives positive feedback from customers located all over the globe.

To start working with CryptoEye, an owner of cryptocurrency assets needs to bond his or her on-chain wallet (MetaMask, TrustWallet and so on).

Image by CryptoEye

