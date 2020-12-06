Crypto-Friendly Booking Operator Travala (AVA) Adds Support for Velas (VLX)

One more blockchain product joins the team of Travala (AVA) accepted currencies: introducing Velas (VLX)

Velas (VLX), a high-performance AI-powered delegated proof of stake (DPoS) network, will see its core asset, VLX, added by Travala.com, the first-ever crypto-friendly booking operator.

Book a tour, pay in VLX

In accordance with a press release shared with U.Today, the Virtual Expanding Learning Autonomous System, or Velas (VLX), will soon be supported by Travala (AVA), a blockchain-based tourism industry giant and Binance's partner.

With the new release, VLX will be accepted as a payment instrument for 2.2 million hotels and homes and more than 40 thousand activities in 230 countries all over the globe. A wide range of services will be available for VLX holders, including flights, tours, cruises, car rentals and restaurants.

Velas founder and CEO, Alex Alexandrov, emphasized the crucial importance that milestone has for Velas' (VLX) progress and real-world adoption of its native asset:

We're incredibly excited to announce this partnership with Travala, offering our community the ability to participate in a cheaper, fairer and more inclusive travel economy powered by VLX

Alongside with convenient, secure and nearly-instant payments in VLX, this partnership makes the booking of tourism services much more profitable for the VLX community. The Velas team calculated that, normally, a VLX holder can save up to 40 percent compared to traditional fiat-only services.

Special offers to celebrate the milestone accomplished

Unique promotional offers are announced by Travala.com in regard to the Velas partnership. VLX users will be able to purchase Travala gift cards at a 10 percent discount.

Also, VLX enthusiasts will receive a number of additional rewards, including potential bonuses, and an extra 5 percent discount using the SMART loyalty program.

The innovative nature of the Velos blockchain is recognized by new partners. Juan Otero, CEO of Travala.com, stressed that Velas is building a cutting-edge product important for the entire decentralized segment:

We're excited to be partnering with Velas, who are pushing the boundaries of innovation with their approach to blockchain tech.

It is worth noting that Velas blockchain has a unique "killer feature"—an opportunity to adjust the mode of operation via in-app AI instruments without the requirement of activating a hard fork.