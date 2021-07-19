Crypto Exchanges Trade Volume Hits Six-Month Low: Here's Why

Cryptocurrency Trading
Mon, 07/19/2021 - 10:43
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Volume on cryptocurrency exchanges is hitting new lows, and there are many reasons for it
Crypto Exchanges Trade Volume Hits Six-Month Low: Here's Why
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Trading volume on the largest crypto exchanges is hitting new lows as the Bitcoin price drops to $31,400, according to Blockchain.com currency statistics. A major volume outflow is happening on all of the major exchanges, including Coinbase, Kraken, Binance and Bitstamp.

The biggest exchange trade volume for BTC/USD pairs hit $119 million and has reached a six-month low. Various exchanges are losing from 15 to 30 percent of their volume on all trading pairs.

Exchange Trade Volume (USD)
Source: Blockchain.com

New volume lows correlate with a significant drop in the network hashrate, which was caused by the actions of the Chinese government against cryptocurrency miners. While we see a slight recovery in terms of mining power within all of the major networks, market capitalization still remains in a strong downtrend without any signals for recovery. Current market capitalization remains at $590 billion.

Market Capitalization (USD)
Source: Blockchain.com

While there are many on-chain factors that have an impact on trading volume on the major exchanges, the most noticeable correlation for exchange volume is the Bitcoin price. Speculative interest acts as the main driver for the trading volume of the cryptocurrency market.

article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience. Arman has worked with major crypto projects, such as Project Merge and PiVX.

In 2017, he participated in a successful charity ICO as a Social Media Manager and Community Manager. In the same year, he took part in the launch of the Vantaur coin and then transitioned to the Project Merge as a Senior Marketing Coordinator. 

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

article image Crypto Trading App Robinhood Targets $35 Billion Valuation in Its US IPO
07/19/2021 - 12:57
Crypto Trading App Robinhood Targets $35 Billion Valuation in Its US IPO
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
article image Cudos Decentralized Cloud Platform Launches CUDOS Token Staking: Details
07/19/2021 - 12:51
Cudos Decentralized Cloud Platform Launches CUDOS Token Staking: Details
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
article image Grayscale CEO Reckons US Bitcoin ETF Will Certainly Be Approved, It’s Just Matter of Time
07/19/2021 - 12:03
Grayscale CEO Reckons US Bitcoin ETF Will Certainly Be Approved, It’s Just Matter of Time
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan