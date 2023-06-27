Crypto Boom in Japan? Ex-CFTC Boss Highlights Potential Revival

Tue, 06/27/2023 - 09:04
Alex Dovbnya
Former CFTC Chairman Chris Giancarlo signals potential crypto boom for Japan
As the U.S. grapples with regulatory challenges around cryptocurrency, there may be a silver lining for Japan, suggests former CFTC Chairman Chris Giancarlo.

From Tokyo, Giancarlo tweeted a snapshot of a Japan Times headline reading "Crypto tumult in the US might be boon for Japan," reflecting his observations about U.S. policy and its potential impact on the Asia-Pacific region.

This comes at a time when the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is embroiled in lawsuits with cryptocurrency exchange giants Binance and Coinbase.

XRP Showing Bullish Sign: Santiment
Ongoing regulatory battles in the U.S. raise questions about the ripple effects on global markets. The collapse of FTX, previously a top-tier virtual token exchange, had already put the industry on edge.

Some insiders in Japan, however, see an opportunity amid the U.S. turmoil. With an established legal framework in place, they believe Japan could further cement its position as a crypto-friendly nation.

A vocal advocate for the cryptocurrency industry, Giancarlo is known for his crypto-friendly stance. His endorsement of digital currencies includes the controversial statement that Ripple's XRP is not a security, a subject currently under fierce debate in U.S. regulatory circles.

Given the existing regulatory framework, industry players in Japan anticipate that their country will largely remain unscathed by the ongoing crypto storm in the U.S.

"The U.S. is squandering an early lead, in part because SBF embarrassed some politicians and regulators who now want to look tough on crypto," Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong tweeted in response to Giancarlo's statement.

