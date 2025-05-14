Crucial Bitcoin Index Flips Positive – Rare Event, Here's What It Means

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

According to a tweet recently published by Glassnode, an important Bitcoin metric has demonstrated a significant surge, which historically has bullish implications. This metric has surged just a few times this year.

Bitcoin demonstrates high investor demand

This happened after Bitcoin surged above the $100,000 level for the first time since January and topped the $105,000 level.

The tweet contains a chart, according to which the 7D SMA, the Bitcoin Spot Volume Delta metric, has turned positive and hit a local high on Tuesday. This index measures net buying pressure as it subtracts sell volume from buy volume across major cryptocurrency exchanges.

The 7D SMA of $BTC Spot Volume Delta has flipped positive, hitting a local high yesterday near $5B. This aggressive net taker demand has only appeared a few times this year - confirming that the move above $100K is backed by real spot market conviction. pic.twitter.com/4QtFpER7N8 — glassnode (@glassnode) May 14, 2025

On this chart, it reached a peak of $5 billion on May 13. This means the presence of strong demand for Bitcoin, according to Glassnode: “The move above $100K is backed by real spot market conviction.” Strong buying pressure is currently dominating the market, according to this data. However, historically, such FOMO-driven flips can precede massive price corrections.

Bitcoin whales keep accumulating

Earlier this week, another popular on-chain data tracker, Santiment, published a post on the X app, revealing that large Bitcoin whales, which hold between 10 and 10,000 BTC, have scooped up 83,105 Bitcoins over the past 30 days. This is the equivalent of $8,653,856,618. As for small wallets, which hold less than 0.1 BTC, these holders have sold 387 Bitcoins over the same period.

🐳🦈 Bitcoin's key whale & shark tier (holding 10-10K BTC) have now accumulated 83,105 more BTC in the past 30 days. Meanwhile, the smallest retail holders (holding <0.1 BTC) have dumped 387 BTC in the same time period.



For both tiers, these are significant movements relative to… pic.twitter.com/Xg5FmF57GQ — Santiment (@santimentfeed) May 13, 2025

Smaller wallets, Santiment believes, are demonstrating clear signs of profit-taking since they believe that the world’s largest cryptocurrency is likely to reach a top soon and then reverse. Still, according to Santiment, since large whales continue to accumulate Bitcoin aggressively, BTC may soon reach $110,000. Especially, this scenario seems likely after the tariff pause between the U.S. and China that was established over the weekend.

At press time, Bitcoin is changing hands at $103,990 per coin.