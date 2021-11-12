lumenswap_lottery
CoreStarter Shares the Details of Its IDO and CSTR Listing

Fri, 11/12/2021 - 17:20
article image
Vladislav Sopov
CoreStarter launchpad is laser-focused on attracting investors of all sorts from centralized and decentralized platforms
CoreStarter Shares the Details of Its IDO and CSTR Listing
CoreStarter, a one-stop decentralized launchpad for early-stage products from various blockchains, shares the details about its core native asset, CSTR, public tokensale.

CSTR goes public on Trustpad, Gate.io and Raydium

According to the official announcement shared by the CoreStarter team, it is ready to release the schedule of its CSTR token public sale.

On Nov. 15, 2021, its initial decentralized exchange offering will take place on Trustpad, a user-friendly tokensale platform. Its cross-chain instruments are frequently used by early-stage DeFis for their first fundraising campaigns.

On Nov. 16, CoreStarter will launch an IDO on its own platform to allow DeFi enthusiasts to purchase CSTR seamlessly without leaving its website.

Besides raising funds, this dual tokensale procedure is designed to demonstrate the performance of CoreStarter to the global community of Web3 enthusiasts.

In the next stage of its public sale, the project is going to offer its token, CSTR, on centralized exchanges. Veteran crypto trading platforms Gate.io and Raydium will be the first CEXes to list CoreStarter's token.

Earlier this month, CoreStarter successfully completed its private sale with $1,320,000 secured. The round was led by SL2 Capital and Insignius Capital with BTW Foundation, Oracles Investment Group, DCI Capital, Infinity Gainz, NGC Ventures and other VCs backing the start-up in its fundraising efforts.

Governance update and staking launch are in the cards

CoreStarter also shared the details of the next crucial updates to its tokenomics and community management. Namely, it is going to introduce community governance with periodic voting on crucial amendments to the protocol mechanism.

The procedure of this upgrade will avoid prioritizing high-scale network participants.

Also, the staking module will be launched by the CoreStarter team. Every tokenholder will be able to earn on his/her idle cryptocurrency by locking it through the native dashboard.

A massive liquidity pool will be launched to allow the distribution of staking rewards in a low-latency and transparent manner.

Besides that, the team teases new releases of premium options available exclusively for CSTR holders and early adoption participants. CSTR holders will be able to buy NFTs on CoreStarter's marketplace, to have a say on referendums and to join staking with premium conditions.

